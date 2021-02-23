IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Thailand to start first coronavirus vaccinations this week
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker during proactive testing at their work place, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand.(Reuters)
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker during proactive testing at their work place, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand.(Reuters)
world news

Thailand to start first coronavirus vaccinations this week

Thailand will receive the first 200,000 of two million doses of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac on Wednesday. The Chinese vaccine was given emergency use authorisation on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:46 PM IST

Thailand will start vaccinating priority groups including health workers against Covid-19 by the end of this week, its prime minister said on Tuesday, a day ahead of the arrival of the country's first coronavirus vaccines.

Thailand will receive the first 200,000 of two million doses of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac on Wednesday. The Chinese vaccine was given emergency use authorisation on Monday.

"We will start injecting the target groups within three days after the vaccines arrive," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said in a Facebook post.

The Sinovac vaccines will be given to priority groups in 13 provinces, the Covid-19 taskforce said. More than half of the 200,000 doses will be earmarked for Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of Thailand's latest outbreak, and the capital, Bangkok.

Prayuth said 800,000 more doses will arrive in March and the remaining one million in April, some of which will be used for the second inoculations for priority groups.

Prayuth also said that 26 million doses of vaccines on order from AstraZeneca, which has authorised a Thai firm to manufacture its vaccine, will be ready around May to June.

Thailand has also reserved a further 35 million doses from AstraZeneca.

Thailand will also receive 117,000 imported doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday, health minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

Those were part of the 150,000 "early doses" he had previously said AstraZeneca would provide from another Asian country.

Authorities have received some documents from Johnson & Johnson's Janssen and have been contacted by Moderna and Pfizer, all with a view to registering their COVID-19 vaccines, according to Prayuth.

Thailand is aiming to administer 10 million doses a month from June when its mass vaccination campaign is in full swing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thailand coronavirus
Close
The German interior ministry's letter adds to the pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel to take a firmer line toward China over human rights.(AP)
The German interior ministry's letter adds to the pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel to take a firmer line toward China over human rights.(AP)
world news

China has tried to intimidate Hong Kong activists in Germany, Berlin says

Reuters, Berlin
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • During a protest in support of Hong Kong activists in Hamburg, Chinese pro-government counter-demonstrators reportedly filmed and photographed participants "presumably for the purpose of intimidation"
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran(AP)
In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran(AP)
world news

Iran stops snap nuclear inspections, state-run daily urges caution

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Iran's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, said it had ended implementation of the so-called Additional Protocol at midnight (2030 GMT) on Monday. The agreement allowed the IAEA to carry out short-notice inspections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker during proactive testing at their work place, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand.(Reuters)
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker during proactive testing at their work place, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand.(Reuters)
world news

Thailand to start first coronavirus vaccinations this week

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Thailand will receive the first 200,000 of two million doses of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac on Wednesday. The Chinese vaccine was given emergency use authorisation on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Today, Indian companies have 30 potential vaccines in their pipelines, with several of the most promising backed by government funding. Our foundation is partnering with the department of biotechnology, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to provide insights from our global research and development work that might inform India’s vaccine development efforts.(REUTERS)
Today, Indian companies have 30 potential vaccines in their pipelines, with several of the most promising backed by government funding. Our foundation is partnering with the department of biotechnology, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to provide insights from our global research and development work that might inform India’s vaccine development efforts.(REUTERS)
world news

French researchers trial more accurate fast Covid-19 test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The prototype test, called CorDial-1, has not been approved for use, but initial trials on 300 samples showed a 90% accuracy rate compared to a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, the most reliable commonly-used method of detecting Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Medical Officer Professor for England Chris Whitty speaks during a coronavirus news conference at 10 Downing Street, London.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Chief Medical Officer Professor for England Chris Whitty speaks during a coronavirus news conference at 10 Downing Street, London.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

England’s medical officer says Covid-19 to remain problem for ‘next few winters’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:28 PM IST
The United Kingdom has administered more than 18 million doses, with over 27 doses per 100 people, one of the highest in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei(AP)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei(AP)
world news

Female TV cartoon characters must wear hijab, Iran's Khamenei decrees

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Political activists in Iran condemned the fatwa, calling it 'toxic'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shortly after the attack on Dec. 6, 2019, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz condemned it a "heinous crime" and said it "does not represent the Saudi people."(AFP)
Shortly after the attack on Dec. 6, 2019, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz condemned it a "heinous crime" and said it "does not represent the Saudi people."(AFP)
world news

Saudi Arabia sued by families of victims of 2019 Florida base attack

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:09 PM IST
The complaint, which was filed on Monday in a federal court in the city of Pensacola, alleged that Saudi Arabia had known about the gunman being radicalized and that it could have prevented the killings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British PM Boris Johnson said the government would hold a review into vaccine certificates.(AFP)
British PM Boris Johnson said the government would hold a review into vaccine certificates.(AFP)
world news

UK PM Boris Johnson optimistic of June 21 lockdown end

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:01 PM IST
"I'm hopeful but obviously, nothing can be guaranteed ... I'm very optimistic that we'll be able to get there," Johnson said when asked about the June 21 date earmarked to end restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A passenger is screened and gets a COVID-19 test while entering Canada from the United States at the land border crossing in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, on February 22.(AP Photo)
A passenger is screened and gets a COVID-19 test while entering Canada from the United States at the land border crossing in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, on February 22.(AP Photo)
world news

US restaurant calls masks 'face diapers'; uproar on social media

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:00 PM IST
After the uproar on social media, the restaurant defended its poster and in a follow-up post, asked those who are hurt by the post to "unfriend them".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Native American group's principal chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said that corporations and sports teams should stop using Native American names.(AFP)
The Native American group's principal chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said that corporations and sports teams should stop using Native American names.(AFP)
world news

Time for Jeep to end use of tribe's name: Cherokee chief

AP, Tahlequah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:02 PM IST
The controversy comes amid a national reckoning over the use of Native American names and images, particularly in sports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden and Trudeau will announce a forthcoming ministerial meeting on climate and the resumption of the Cross-Border Crime Forum.(File Photo / AP)
Biden and Trudeau will announce a forthcoming ministerial meeting on climate and the resumption of the Cross-Border Crime Forum.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Biden-Trudeau talks on Tuesday seek to ease strained relations

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:39 PM IST
The meeting, set for late afternoon, comes at a time when Canadians have become increasingly uncertain about where they stand with their closest ally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan President Arif Alvi had urged France not to stamp a religion "in a certain manner."(AFP Photo)
Pakistan President Arif Alvi had urged France not to stamp a religion "in a certain manner."(AFP Photo)
world news

Paris raps Pakistan over Alvi's remarks on French Muslims

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Pakistan's government has been particularly virulent in its condemnation of Macron's clampdown on radical Islam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prolonged closing of bars and restaurants and a nationwide curfew starting at 6 p.m. is keeping a lid on spending for now(AFP)
Prolonged closing of bars and restaurants and a nationwide curfew starting at 6 p.m. is keeping a lid on spending for now(AFP)
world news

French households have saved $146 Billion as Covid lockdown curtailed spendings

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • When and how French consumers will spend the nest egg is key to determining the speed of the economic recovery after the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former South African President Jacob Zuma appears in court on charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Former South African President Jacob Zuma appears in court on charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Corruption trial against South African ex-President Jacob Zuma to start in May

Reuters, Johannesburg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Zuma stands accused of rampant corruption during his tenure as deputy president from 1999 and later as president from 2009 to 2018, although he denies any wrongdoing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Air New Zealand Boeing 777-300ER plane taxis after landing at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney. (REUTERS)
An Air New Zealand Boeing 777-300ER plane taxis after landing at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney. (REUTERS)
world news

New Zealand to shut its immigration offices in Mumbai, Pretoria and Manila

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • INZ’s deputy head Catriona Robinson said they have to adapt to New Zealand’s Covid-19 economic recovery as well as focus on the changing work environments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP