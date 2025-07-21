The Houthis shatter European pretensions to naval power

Following America’s ceasefire in May with the Houthis , an Iran-backed militia based in Yemen, the European Union had a chance to step out of America’s military shadow in the Red Sea. The bloc’s naval authority was running Operation Aspides, a “purely defensive” mission in the Red Sea, Indian Ocean and the Gulf, to restore maritime shipping through the region. The number of transits had plummeted since attacks by the Houthis started in October 2023, with the total volume falling by 60% (see chart).

Yet Aspides provided little protection when Magic Seas and Eternity C, two merchant ships, were attacked by the Houthis in early July. Both were encircled, fired at, and sunk. Their rescues had to be co-ordinated by private vessels or security firms. An officer at Eternity C’s operator, Cosmoship Management, told the Wall Street Journal that he had requested assistance from Aspides; the operation simply had no ships in the area.

A lack of resources is part of the problem. When Aspides was launched in February 2024, Rear-Admiral Vasileios Gryparis, its Greek commander, estimated that at least ten ships were needed, along with air support. During the recent Houthi attacks, Aspides had only two frigates and one helicopter.

The operation is also short of cash, with the European Council laying out only €17m ($19.8m) for a year’s expenses. Compare this to America, which spent ten times that amount just to restock one type of missile during Operation Prosperity Guardian, which it led in December 2023 to fight Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Frugal spending on Operation Aspides is part of a much bigger problem of insufficient resources. eu member states’ decades-long distaste for defence spending has left them without the vessels to deal with maritime threats. Take aircraft-carriers, whose squadrons of aircraft allow them to rapidly carry out strike and air-defence missions with far greater flexibility than frigates armed with guns and missiles. The eu’s nato members have three aircraft-carriers between them. America has 11.

With limited assets, European navies are floundering while maritime threats multiply. In the past year, France and Italy have sent their flagship aircraft-carriers to the Indian and Pacific Oceans to demonstrate resolve in the face of China’s growing naval power. Their attention can also be diverted to other regions. In May the eu announced an early-warning maritime-security hub in the Black Sea, where Russia has been targeting Ukrainian shipping lanes and illicitly transporting oil.

Institutional constraints also make it tricky for the eu to respond fast to military threats. Operations like Aspides fall under the bloc’s Common Security and Defence Policy, meaning that continuing it requires unanimous agreement from its 27 members. European countries’ growing defence budgets will eventually produce more naval assets. France is planning a new aircraft-carrier, with construction expected to begin in 2031. But this is not scheduled to replace its current carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, until 2038. Even if other countries start building up their navies, says Basil Germond, a defence expert at Lancaster University, it will take years or decades before the ships can be deployed.

As long as cargo is still moving, the Red Sea is not the eu’s top priority. Some ships are taking the far longer route around Africa, which adds 20 days’ travel and a 33% increase in fuel costs to a Rotterdam-Singapore round trip. Others simply risk the Red Sea shortcut to the Suez Canal, even though the cost of war-risk insurance has risen to 1% of the ship’s value, from 0.2-0.3% in the months prior to the two attacks. Either way, they are still sailing.

More resources alone will not the solve the problem. Aircraft-carriers would require escort vessels to protect them from missile attacks, and they provide no guarantee of success. It is unclear whether America’s air-strikes on the Houthis accomplished much. Ending their attacks on ships may require a general diplomatic solution.

In any case, the steepest costs could be yet to come. “The Houthis have given everybody a playbook,” explains Salvatore Mercogliano, a maritime historian at Campbell University in North Carolina. “You can get disproportionate results with very little resources.” If other groups try to cut off chokepoints in a similar way, sooner or later navies, including European ones, will need to show their firepower.