e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘The more transparent China is on Covid-19, ‘the better for all’: Merkel

‘The more transparent China is on Covid-19, ‘the better for all’: Merkel

Merkel said world needs to know the origin story of Covid-19 from China.

world Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:09 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Berlin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel brief the media about measures to avoid further spread of the coronavirus and the Covid -19 disease after a government meeting at the chancellery in Berlin.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel brief the media about measures to avoid further spread of the coronavirus and the Covid -19 disease after a government meeting at the chancellery in Berlin.(AP)
         

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday urged China to be as transparent as possible about the coronavirus outbreak, as debate swirls about how the deadly pandemic started.

“I believe the more transparent China is about the origin story of the virus, the better it is for everyone in the world in order to learn from it,” she told reporters in Berlin.

tags
top news
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news