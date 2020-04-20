‘The more transparent China is on Covid-19, ‘the better for all’: Merkel

world

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:09 IST

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday urged China to be as transparent as possible about the coronavirus outbreak, as debate swirls about how the deadly pandemic started.

“I believe the more transparent China is about the origin story of the virus, the better it is for everyone in the world in order to learn from it,” she told reporters in Berlin.