Queen Elizabeth's handwritten note on Prince Philip's coffin harks back to her childhood: Report

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II left a handwritten note on her late husband Prince Philip's coffin as the royal family gathered on Saturday at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, the People Magazine reported. The note was signed with the Queen's childhood nickname "Lilibet" and the report said Prince Philip is thought to be the last person to have referred to the monarch by that name. The palace refused to elaborate further on the "private detail", the magazine added.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 at the age of 99. At the time of his death, the Queen and he had been married for over 73 years in a lifetime of service to the crown.

Sitting by herself apart from family members at her husband's funeral on Saturday, the Queen cut a regal but solitary figure, wearing a face mask and dressed all in black, except for the diamond brooch that flashed on her left shoulder—a piece she had often worn on engagements with her husband. The entire royal procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of the castle, a 950-year-old royal residence 20 miles (30 kilometres) west of London, but was shown live on television. Just 30 mourners were allowed to attend the funeral service.

The United Kingdom observed a minute's silence at 3pm (local time) nationwide, honouring the late duke. Gunfire signalled the start of the funeral service, steeped in military and royal tradition, but, reflecting Philip’s military ties, both as the ceremonial commander of many units and as a veteran of the Royal Navy who served with distinction during World War II.

The monarch's four children—Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were present, as were the Queen and Philip’s eight grandchildren. William and Harry were part of the nine-member royal contingent, although their cousin, Peter Phillips, walked between them. After the service, they walked back to the castle together, seeming to chat amiably. Their appearance at the service stirred memories of the 1997 funeral of Princess Diana, when William and Harry, then 15 and 12, walked behind their mother’s coffin accompanied by Philip.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who could not attend Prince Philip's funeral service held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday due to medical reasons, also sent a handwritten note and a personalised wreath of flowers to be laid at his services. The wreath was a special tribute from Meghan as the flowers were picked from Crossley's personal garden, made up of Eryngium to represent the Royal Marines and Acanthus mollis, the national flower of Greece, the country in which the Duke of Edinburgh was born.