Coronavirus situation gets a comic spin with viral videos of ‘Wuhan shake’

In a viral videos, people in the coronavirus epicentre are seen greeting others by doing the ‘Wuhan shake’, bumping their foot with others.

world Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In what has come to be popularly known as the “Wuhan Shake”, people are seen greeting each other by bumping another person’s foot with theirs to keep coronavirus at bay.
With a number of people saying no to shaking hands or hugging one another in the wake of the coronavirus scare, some netizens gave the whole situation a comic spin and shared videos of people elbow bumping or doing the ‘Wuhan shake’.

In a viral video, people in the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak were seen greeting each other in an unusual manner - bumping their foot with others. The playful, stress-busting activity has also caught on with many in Iran.

With the rise in coronavirus cases across the globe, people are now shunning shaking hands or hugging one another to avoid the spread of the infection.

In a video, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen being refused a handshake at a meeting by her interior minister, she called it the “right thing to do”.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, many Indian leaders have said they will keep away from Holi celebrations next week in the wake of the virus scare.

Coronavirus has infected nearly 30 people in India, no loss of life has been reported. Globally, more than 3,000 people have been killed with thousands infected in over 70 countries.

