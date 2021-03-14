These are the 5 most-affected countries with highest number of Covid-19 cases
- The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) globally reached 120,057,630 on Sunday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,659,831 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 96,589,358 have recovered from the infection across the world. The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19. Brazil took over the second position in the list only on Saturday outpacing India after more than 30,000 cases were reported in the country.
Here is a list of the top 5 countries affected by the coronavirus on the basis of their caseload:
1. US: According to worldometer, the US has 30,043,662 cases and 546,605 deaths due to Covid-19 as of Sunday. Although the silver lining is that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday that more than 101 million jabs have already been administered in the country since the beginning of its vaccination programme. CDC added that more than 35 million people which is about 10.5 per cent of the country’s population were considered “fully vaccinated”.
Watch Covid update: India ranking falls; China vaccine discrimination; fake test scam
2. Brazil: The nation, with a population of around 212 million, has been undergoing the worst Covid-19 wave since the pandemic began last year. The caseload of the country stood at 11,439,250 as of Sunday, with 277,216 deaths. The active cases stood at 1,125,087 and recoveries reached 10,036,947. Compared to other countries, Brazil’s vaccination programme has been slow.
3. India: India’ active caseload reached 210,544 on Sunday with the death toll reaching 158,607 as 25,320 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease and 162 related deaths were reported. The country’s vaccination programme, which began on January 16, has been making strides with 2,91,92,547 vaccine doses administered in the country so far.
4. Russia: The country’s tally stood at 4,380,525, according to worldometer, and the death toll stands at 91,625. The country started vaccinating its population on January 18 and has inoculated 5 million people so far with the aim to complete the vaccination drive by August next year.
5. United Kingdom: The total cases in the United Kingdom stood at 4,253,820 and the death toll stood at 125,464 on Sunday. More than 23.6 million people in the country have been administered the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.
