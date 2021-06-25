They are out there? US to release the most anticipated report on UFOs

The United States is set to release a landmark report on UFO sightings over the years. Though no specific date has been announced for the release of the report, local media outlets believe that it could be made public as soon as June 25. It was expected to be delivered by the end of June.

The office of the director of National Intelligence will be releasing the report before Congress and it includes the work of a US navy-led task force established by the Pentagon in August 2020 to examine "unidentified aerial phenomena" (UAP) incidents. The Pentagon in recent years has confirmed the authenticity of several videos from naval aviators showing enigmatic "aerial phenomena" exhibiting speed and manoeuvrability, unknown to the usual human knowledge.

The much-anticipated report will mark a turning point for the US military after decades of being dismissive of the observations of unidentified flying objects and "flying saucers." "We take reports of incursions into our airspace – by any aircraft, identified or unidentified – very seriously, and investigate each one," Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said, according to Reuters.

What to expect?

On June 3, a report by the New York Times said that US intelligence officials have found no evidence that a series of unidentified aerial phenomena observed by the navy's aviators in recent years were alien spacecraft. The newspaper based its report on senior Biden administration officials, who were briefed ahead of the report's release.

The report also found that the vast majority of more than 120 UAP incidents over the past two decades - many observed by personnel aboard US navy aircraft and warships - did not originate from any American military or other advanced government technology. The sightings remain unexplained and "have mystified scientists and the military," the officials said in the report.

'Tic Tac' breath mints

A retired US navy lieutenant commander Alex Dietrich also recalled a sighting of UAP resembling large "Tic Tac" breath mints in 2004, according to Reuters. During a routine training mission with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off the southern California coast in November 2004, Dietrich and her then-commanding officer, fellow pilot David Fravor, were asked by another warship to investigate radar contacts in the area moving in an inexplicable fashion.

Dietrich recalled that the oblong object lacked "any visible flight control surfaces or means of propulsion." Dietrich said she believes the episode was "analyzed in a professional, sober way" by the military chain of command after she and her colleagues were debriefed.

