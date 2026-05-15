Trump has questions as Xi takes him to secret garden, shows old trees: ‘They live that long?’

The age of the trees and who else has seen them — these were two questions US President Donald Trump asked, as his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping took him to the walled-off Zhongnanhai compound, a secret garden that houses key government offices. Trump Reacts To Zhongnanhai Tour: ‘Nice Place, I Like This Place’ | #shorts

Centuries-old trees dominated the conversation — or at least the parts caught on a hot mic — in Beijing’s former imperial garden where Trump and Xi strolled in the concluding hours of their summit.

The garden now houses the offices of the ruling Communist Party and the state council, or China's cabinet. It is adjacent to the capital's famed landmark of the Forbidden City and just off Tiananmen Square.

"Let me tell you, all the trees on this side are over 200 to 300 years old," Xi said through an interpreter, as he gestured towards some towering trunks. “Over there, there are some more than 400 years old.”

Trump asked in reply, “They live that long?”

Xi then added, "There are also 1,000-year-old trees in other places (in the garden)."

Trump also sought to know if other foreign leaders had been received in the secret compound.

"Very rarely," Xi responded, “We usually didn’t hold diplomatic events here. Even after we started having some, it’s still extremely rare.”

He added, "For example, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has been here."

Barack Obama is another US President who's been hosted here, 12 years ago, by Xi. That did not come up, nor did the fact that President George W Bush was also Xi's guest in the compund in 2008.

Xi then invited Trump to touch a 280-year-old tree. “Good. I like it,” Trump said.