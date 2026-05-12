Reading the tea leaves on the Xi-Trump meet

US President Donald Trump will arrive in Beijing on May 14 for a two-day meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping — the first visit by a sitting US president in nearly a decade. The summit unfolds amid heightened West Asian tensions, with the Iran conflict and resulting energy disruptions casting a shadow over proceedings. Trump approaches diplomacy as deal-making, calibrated for visible wins. Xi operates on a longer strategic horizon where tactical concessions serve enduring objectives. (Reuters)

The optics will be carefully choreographed: both leaders have reason to project stability. Yet expectations should remain modest. Beijing may prefer limited outcomes for now, calculating that US Congressional mid-term elections could narrow Trump’s room for manoeuvre. After a turbulent 2025, when US tariffs on Chinese goods briefly touched 145%, the cordiality on display may prove largely cosmetic. US-China ties are the defining geopolitical relationship of our time. What emerges from Beijing will shape the strategic space for others. For India, this bears directly on our security environment, technology access, and supply-chain resilience.

Trump approaches diplomacy as deal-making, calibrated for visible wins; Xi operates on a longer strategic horizon where tactical concessions serve enduring objectives. When a deal-maker meets a system that plans in decades, the headline rarely captures the real outcome.

Taiwan will top Beijing’s agenda. Xi calls it China’s “biggest risk point” and may press Trump to shift US language from “not supporting” to “opposing” Taiwan’s independence. That would not be merely semantic; it could embolden Chinese assertiveness. Taiwanese officials worry their island could become a bargaining chip.

For India, the implications may be direct: The Semicon India Mission depends on Taiwanese partnerships, and pressure on Taipei could stall our fabrication ambitions. US signalling on Taiwan will be read particularly closely in Tokyo and Seoul.

References to Tibet deserve close watching. The succession to the Dalai Lama is no longer a distant question, and Beijing is increasingly asserting its authority over the reincarnation process. Any US willingness to downplay Tibet, should it emerge, would not be a marginal concession; it may signal acquiescence on an issue of relevance to India, which hosts the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan exile community.

Human rights will also test Washington’s credibility. Any US softening on Xinjiang will reinforce a pattern in which values are invoked selectively and set aside when inconvenient. For India, the implication is clear: Partners that calibrate principles to circumstance may calibrate commitments the same way.

Economic issues will dominate the summit. Trump will seek Chinese purchases of US agricultural goods and aircraft. Beijing will press for relief on advanced chip exports and semiconductor equipment, and for easing sanctions tied to Iran-linked oil trade. Access to critical minerals will sit at the centre of this negotiation, given China’s dominance in processing rare earths and refining key battery inputs such as lithium and cobalt.

For India, the risk is that diluted US export controls in exchange for short-term trade gains could reinforce Chinese leverage. The openings that have allowed countries like India to position themselves as alternatives to China in global supply chains could narrow quickly. The same logic applies to pharmaceutical inputs, battery-grade processed materials and the ecosystems underpinning our solar and electric mobility ambitions.

An equally significant risk pertains to technology standards. Even partial US-China convergence on AI governance, data norms or export controls could harden into global benchmarks. Countries absent from the table will become rule-takers. For India, which seeks a role in shaping digital rules, exclusion would carry long-term costs.

Not every outcome would be unfavourable for India. Trump has signalled interest in China curbing arms supplies to Iran in exchange for stability in the Strait of Hormuz, an outcome aligned with India’s energy interests. Lower tensions in the Western Pacific would also reduce miscalculation risk along a vital trade corridor. Stability across key sea lanes would benefit everyone.

A US–China relationship that finds its working rhythm may ease volatility, but it can also reduce Washington’s tactical reliance on partners like India in the near term. The structural logic of India-US ties remains strong, but they are not immune to US priority shifts.

India-US ties have deepened into a bipartisan, comprehensive strategic partnership, spanning defence, technology and the maritime domain. Yet frictions persist — on trade, sanctions linked to Russian energy imports, and occasional divergences in regional approaches. A smoother US–China equation could well prove unhelpful. India’s response must be steady and unsentimental. We have built substantive partnerships with the US, Russia, France, Japan and others without exclusively aligning with any. Such flexibility is an asset, if matched by strategic clarity. The Beijing summit should be judged not by atmospherics, but by its structural consequences.

China’s record with India warrants caution. It has blocked our path to permanent UN Security Council membership, opposed our Nuclear Suppliers Group entry, shielded Pakistan-based terror entities from being listed by the UN, and advanced the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor through territory that belongs to India.

If the Beijing summit eases US–China tensions without altering Chinese behaviour, India could face a more confident and less constrained China, along the Line of Actual Control, at sea, and in parts of our neighbourhood where its economic leverage is entrenched.

India cannot subcontract its strategic environment to US–China dynamics. If our interests require deeper semiconductor ties with Taiwan, we should pursue them. If supply chain resilience demands diversifying our sources of critical minerals to include Africa, we should accelerate it. Enhanced domestic capability underpins our strategic autonomy; we should invest in it without hesitation.

The Trump–Xi summit is unlikely to reset the two countries’ adversarial relationship; frictions will persist as both sides prepare for long-term competition. At best, it may amount to a modest recalibration: clinically dissect outcomes and ensure policy choices remain anchored in what serves India first.

Ajai Malhotra is distinguished fellow, TERI, and former Indian ambassador to Russia, Kuwait, UN/New York, Romania. The views expressed are personal