Third dose of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine 96% effective: Study

A booster shot of the anti-Covid vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech is 95.6% effective against symptomatic infection, according to trial data published by the makers on Thursday. The phase three trial with “10,000 participants 16 years of age and older” showed “a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6% against disease during a period when Delta was the prevalent strain”, the companies said in a statement.

The study presented the “first results” of a booster trial, with a third shot of the vaccine demonstrating a “favourable safety profile”. “These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well-protected against this disease,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

The preliminary results would be shared with regulatory agencies “as soon as possible”, the companies said.

Infections, fears rise across Britain, China

Under pressure from rising infections and worried health experts, the British government on Wednesday urged millions of people to get booster vaccine shots but resisted calls to reimpose restrictions such as mandatory mask-wearing.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said the government would “stay vigilant, preparing for all eventualities”, but would not trigger its “Plan B” of bringing back restrictions on daily life. He made the plea as he warned that new daily virus cases could rise to 100,000.

China reported 20 local infections on Thursday following a flare-up in the northwestern provinces, with cases spreading across the country to areas including Beijing. At least eight provinces have reported infections in the past week, fuelling concerns. Authorities in China cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing on Thursday to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak.

80,000-180,000 health workers died until May

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that 80,000 to 180,000 healthcare workers may have been killed by Covid-19 up to May this year, insisting they must be prioritised for vaccination. A WHO paper estimated that out of the planet’s 135mn health staff, “between 80,000 to 180,000 health and care workers could have died from Covid-19 in the period between January 2020 and May 2021”.

Melbourne’s lengthy lockdown finally lifted

Millions in Melbourne were getting ready to come out of the world’s longest Covid lockdown on Thursday even as cases hover near record levels.