Third round of Russia-Ukraine talks tonight: Report
The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks is expected to begin at 2 pm GMT (7.30 pm IST), a Ukrainian negotiator told news agency Reuters. Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted,"Negotiations with the Russian Federation. Third round. Beginning at 16.00 Kyiv time. Delegation unchange." The talks are set to be held amid ferocious fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces for the twelfth straight day.
The Russian delegation has arrived in the Belarusian city of Brest for the talks with its Ukrainian counterparts on trying to resolving the conflict, Reuters quoted RIA news agency.
The second round of talks took place on March 3 in Belarus with both the countries agreeing on humanitarian corridors to enable the evacuation of citizens from the warzones in the eastern European country.
The talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegation come at a time amid fighting between the two forces in the war-hit country. Ukrainian forces have retaken control of the town of Chuhuiv in northeastern Ukraine, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych told a briefing on Monday.
Further details were not immediately available on the situation in the town in the Kharkiv region, where fighting has been heavy since Russia invaded Ukraine.
(With inputs from Reuters)
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.
-
9 dead, including 5 civilians, after Russian rockets set Ukraine airport on fire
n a video message on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said eight Russian rockets bombed the airport in Vinnytsia. The incident made him reiterate his demand to foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
-
'If Zelensky is assassinated': US says Ukraine has alternative plans
Antony Blinken, in an interview with CBS News on Sunday was asked whether Putin will face the consequence if Zelensky is killed during the Russian attack. “Let me leave it at that,” Blinken said.
-
Russia now recruiting Syrian fighters to capture Kyiv, offering $300: Reports
Vladimir Putin is now interested in Syrians who are experienced in urban fighting so that Russian forces can take control over Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv. Quoting US officials, the Wall Street Journal reported that some Syrians are already in Russia preparing for a fresh attack, while more are on their way, as the fight between the Russian and the Ukrainian troops are going on for 12 days now.