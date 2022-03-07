Third round of Russia-Ukraine talks tonight: Report

The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks is expected to begin at 2 pm GMT (7.30 pm IST), a Ukrainian negotiator told news agency Reuters. Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted,"Negotiations with the Russian Federation. Third round. Beginning at 16.00 Kyiv time. Delegation unchange." The talks are set to be held amid ferocious fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces for the twelfth straight day.



The Russian delegation has arrived in the Belarusian city of Brest for the talks with its Ukrainian counterparts on trying to resolving the conflict, Reuters quoted RIA news agency.

The second round of talks took place on March 3 in Belarus with both the countries agreeing on humanitarian corridors to enable the evacuation of citizens from the warzones in the eastern European country.



The talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegation come at a time amid fighting between the two forces in the war-hit country. Ukrainian forces have retaken control of the town of Chuhuiv in northeastern Ukraine, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych told a briefing on Monday.

Further details were not immediately available on the situation in the town in the Kharkiv region, where fighting has been heavy since Russia invaded Ukraine.



(With inputs from Reuters)

