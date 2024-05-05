‘This is important because…’: Canada's Justin Trudeau after 3 Indians arrested over Hardeep Nijjar's murder

Reacting to the arrest of three Indians over the death of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said Canada is a “rule-of-law country with a strong and independent justice system”. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police named the three men as Karanpreet Singh, 28, Kamalpreet Singh, 22 and Karan Brar, 22, in the case, CBS reported. Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh, the three Indians charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the murder in Canada of Khaistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023, are seen in a combination of undated photographs released by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). (REUTERS)

The trio were arrested in the city of Edmonton in Alberta on Friday, police said.

"This is important because Canada is a rule-of-law country with a strong and independent justice system, as well as a fundamental commitment to protecting all its citizens," CBS quoted Justin Trudeau as saying on Saturday at a Toronto gala celebrating Sikh heritage and culture.

"As the RCMP stated, the investigation remains ongoing, as does a separate and distinct investigation not limited to the involvement of the three people arrested yesterday," the Canadian prime minister said.

Killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was shot dead in June outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a large Sikh population. A few months later, Justin Trudeau cited credible allegations of Indian government involvement, prompting a diplomatic crisis with New Delhi. India has dismissed Justin Trudeau's charges as “absurd” and “motivated”.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a Canadian citizen campaigning for the creation of Khalistan. The presence of Sikh separatist groups in Canada has long frustrated New Delhi, which had labelled Nijjar a "terrorist".

On Saturday, Justin Trudeau reportedly alleged that many in Canada's Sikh community were feeling unsafe following Nijjar's killing. "Every Canadian has the fundamental right to live safely and free from discrimination and threats of violence in Canada," he added.

S Jaishankar reacts

Meanwhile, external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said what is happening in poll-bound Canada over the killing of Nijjar is mostly due to their internal politics and has nothing to do with India.

S Jaishankar said a section of pro-Khalistan people are using Canada’s democracy, creating a lobby and have become a vote bank.

The ruling party in Canada has no majority in Parliament and some parties depend on pro-Khalistan leaders, he said.

“We have convinced them several times not to give visa, legitimacy or political space to such people which is causing problems for them (Canada), for us and also for our relationship,” Jaishankar said.

But the Canadian government, Jaishankar said, has not done anything. He added that India sought the extradition of 25 people, most of whom are pro-Khalistan, but they did not pay any heed.

“Canada did not give any proof. They do not share any evidence with us in certain cases, police agencies also do not cooperate with us. It is their political compulsion in Canada to blame India. As elections are coming in Canada, they indulge in vote bank politics,” Jaishankar said.