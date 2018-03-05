This Pakistani ad about a mother and son will warm your heart

Being a mother is the toughest job in the world and it gets even more challenging for a working woman, who has to balance work and family.

But no matter how busy mothers get, they still manage to take care of the needs of their children. It’s their “motherly instinct” as many call it.

A Pakistani advertisement for a cupcake brand, Peek Freans Cake Up, based on this idea has touched the hearts of many on social media. The ad is a collaboration between Ogilvy India and Ogilvy Pakistan. With more than 10 million views on Facebook, the video shows how a working mother lets her child know that she is always there for him no matter how busy she is.

It starts with the woman packing the lunch box for her son before she leaves for work. Her son tries to tell her something about the lunchbox but she kisses him and leaves in a hurry.

The boy, however, gets a surprise at school when he receives a lunchbox from his mother with a special note inside it. Through the letter, the mother tells him that she will always have the time to listen to him. The boy gets a note inside his lunchbox every day until one day he decides to surprise his mother.

The ending is the best part of the video as it perfectly sums up the message of the ad: “It’s the little things that make all the difference”.

The video has garnered over 2,30,000 reactions, 63,000 shares and 7,900 comments so far.

“This ad gets me teary every time I watch it,” one Facebook user wrote. “Loved it. Such a touching ad, with a great message,” said another.

Watch the video here: