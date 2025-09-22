Thousands evacuated as typhoon Ragasa threatens Philippines and Southeast China

Thousands of people were evacuated from northern Philippine villages and schools and offices were closed Monday in the archipelago and neighboring Taiwan as one of the strongest typhoons this year threatened to cause flooding and landslides on its way to southeastern China. The typhoon is forecast to remain in the South China Sea at least into Wednesday while passing south of Taiwan and Hong Kong before landfall on the Chinese mainland.(AP file photo)

Super Typhoon Ragasa had sustained winds of 215 kph (134 mph) with gusts of up to 265 kph (165 mph) and was centered east of the island town of Calayan off Cagayan province, Philippine forecasters said. It was heading west and expected to make landfall on the Chinese mainland Wednesday.

The Philippines' weather agency warned of coastal inundation, saying “there is a high risk of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights exceeding 3 meters (nearly 10 feet) within the next 24 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities” of the northern provinces of Cagayan, Batanes, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.

Power was knocked out on Calayan island and in the entire northern mountain province of Apayao, west of Cagayan, disaster-response officials said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or further damage from Ragasa, which is locally called Nando.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended government work and classes in all levels Monday in the capital and 29 provinces in the main northern Luzon region.

More than 8,200 people evacuated to safety in Cagayan while 1,220 fled to emergency shelters in Apayao, which is prone to flash floods and landslides. Domestic flights were suspended in northern provinces being lashed by the typhoon and fishing boats and inter-island ferries were prohibited from leaving ports due to very rough seas.

Ragasa, the 14th weather disturbance to batter the Philippines this year, comes while authorities and both chambers of Congress investigate a corruption scandal involving alleged kickbacks that resulted in substandard or non-existent flood control projects.

Taiwan’s southern Taitung and Pingtung counties ordered closures in some coastal and mountainous areas as well as on the outlying Orchid and Green islands. Ragasa also forced the cancellation of flights scheduled to fly after noon to outlying islands and suspended various ferry services, the Central News Agency reported.

In Fujian province, located on China's southeast coast, 50 ferry routes were suspended. Officials in Shenzhen, the southern Chinese tech hub, planned to relocate about 400,000 people including residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

China’s National Meteorological Center forecast the typhoon would make landfall in the coastal area between Huizhou city in Guangdong province and Wenchang city in Hainan province Wednesday.

The typhoon is expected to sweep south of Hong Kong and Macao. While Hong Kong's airport is expected to remain open during the typhoon period, the city's airport authority said flights would be significantly reduced after 6 p.m. Tuesday and most flight operations would be affected Wednesday.

Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said passenger flights scheduled to depart and arrive in the city after 6 p.m. Tuesday will be suspended, with more than 500 flight cancellations expected.

Other Hong Kong-based airlines announced their flights would be disrupted including budget airline HK Express, which reported a cancellation of over 100 flights between Tuesday and Thursday.

All schools in Hong Kong and Macao will be closed for the next two days. More than the usual number of sandbags have been provided to flood-prone areas across Hong Kong, while Macao police urged people living in low-lying areas to prepare for possible evacuation.

Ragasa is expected to bring torrential rains and heavy winds to China's mainland coastal areas starting Tuesday. Multiple cities such as Jiangmen, Yangjiang, Zhongshan and Zhuhai in southern Guangdong province ordered the suspension of schools, offices, factories and means of transportation. The typhoon could make landfall in Guangdong more than once, China’s weather agency said.

Authorities urged residents to stockpile emergency supplies, reinforce doors and windows and evacuate underground areas.