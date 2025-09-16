Tensions rise between China and Philippines as ships collide in disputed waters

Tensions flared in the South China Sea on Tuesday as China’s Coast Guard accused a vessel from the Philippines of deliberately ramming one of its ships near Scarborough Shoal, a highly contested area claimed by both nations. An aerial view of a China Coast Guard ship navigating near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, in the South China Sea.(REUTERS File)

The confrontation marks the latest in a series of maritime disputes between Beijing and Manila.

Over 10 Philippines government ships approached the shoal, known in China as Huangyan Island, from multiple directions. In response, Chinese vessels used water cannons to repel the incoming ships, the Associated Press reported, citing the Chinese Coast Guard.

The clash comes just six days after China announced that it was designating part of Scarborough Shoal as a national nature reserve.

Manila has not immediately responded to the alleged collision but had earlier signalled its intent to lodge a diplomatic protest over the declaration at what the Philippines calls Bajo de Masinloc, the report added.

Scarborough Shoal has long been a flashpoint in the South China Sea, where China claims nearly the entire waterway, while the Philippines and several other countries assert overlapping territorial rights.

The waters are strategically important, rich in fishing grounds, and serve as key maritime routes, making disputes over control particularly sensitive.

In its statement, the Chinese coast guard accused the Philippines of provocative and egregious actions, holding Manila responsible for the collision.

The move has drawn international attention, with several countries voicing support for the Philippines. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned China’s declaration as “yet another coercive effort to advance sweeping territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea at the expense of its neighbours.”

The United Kingdom and Australia also expressed concern via social media, while Canada’s embassy in the Philippines said, “We oppose attempts to use environmental protection as a way to take control over the disputed Scarborough Shoal.”

(With inputs from Associated Press)