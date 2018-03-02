Three aid workers killed in militant attack in Nigeria: UN

At least three aid workers have been killed in the northeastern Nigerian town of Rann during an attack by militants on a military facility, a United Nations spokeswoman said on Friday.

A fourth aid worker may also have been killed and another was feared abducted, the spokeswoman said. A separate UN source said the attack was likely to have been carried out by jihadist group Boko Haram.

All the aid workers were Nigerian nationals, the spokeswoman said.