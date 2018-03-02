 Three aid workers killed in militant attack in Nigeria: UN | world news | Hindustan Times
Three aid workers killed in militant attack in Nigeria: UN

All the aid workers were Nigerian nationals.

world Updated: Mar 02, 2018 14:56 IST
In this file photo taken on July 29, 2017 a woman walks through the internally displaced Peoples’ camp of Rann, northeast of Nigeria, close to the Cameroonian border. (AFP FILE)

At least three aid workers have been killed in the northeastern Nigerian town of Rann during an attack by militants on a military facility, a United Nations spokeswoman said on Friday.

A fourth aid worker may also have been killed and another was feared abducted, the spokeswoman said. A separate UN source said the attack was likely to have been carried out by jihadist group Boko Haram.

All the aid workers were Nigerian nationals, the spokeswoman said.

