Three injured in central Israel after ‘projectile’ launched from Yemen

Israel's military said Saturday it had failed to intercept a "projectile" launched from Yemen that landed near Tel Aviv, with the national medical service saying three people were lightly wounded. Sirens were sounded across central Israel due to a missile fired from Yemen, the Israeli military said (Courtesy: x.com/IDF)

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, one projectile launched from Yemen was identified and unsuccessful interception attempts were made," the Israeli military said on its Telegram channel.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthi rebels have repeatedly launched missile attacks against Israel since the war in Gaza began more than a year ago, most of which have been intercepted.

In return, Israel has struck multiple targets in Yemen -- including ports and energy facilities in areas controlled by the Huthis.

"A short time ago, reports were received of a weapon falling in one of the settlements within the Tel Aviv district," Israel's police said Saturday.

Israel's emergency medical service said three people had been taken to hospital with light injuries and several others treated near the scene -- including for shock.