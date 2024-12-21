Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three injured in central Israel after ‘projectile’ launched from Yemen

AFP |
Dec 21, 2024 08:32 AM IST

The ‘projectile’ landed near Tel Aviv, Israel's largest city, after being launched from Yemen, the Israeli military said.

Israel's military said Saturday it had failed to intercept a "projectile" launched from Yemen that landed near Tel Aviv, with the national medical service saying three people were lightly wounded.

Sirens were sounded across central Israel due to a missile fired from Yemen, the Israeli military said (Courtesy: x.com/IDF)
Sirens were sounded across central Israel due to a missile fired from Yemen, the Israeli military said (Courtesy: x.com/IDF)

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, one projectile launched from Yemen was identified and unsuccessful interception attempts were made," the Israeli military said on its Telegram channel.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthi rebels have repeatedly launched missile attacks against Israel since the war in Gaza began more than a year ago, most of which have been intercepted.

In return, Israel has struck multiple targets in Yemen -- including ports and energy facilities in areas controlled by the Huthis.

"A short time ago, reports were received of a weapon falling in one of the settlements within the Tel Aviv district," Israel's police said Saturday.

Israel's emergency medical service said three people had been taken to hospital with light injuries and several others treated near the scene -- including for shock.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On