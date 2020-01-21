e-paper
Home / World News / Three rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad: security sources

Three rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad: security sources

Sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made impact.

world Updated: Jan 21, 2020 03:30 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Baghdad
Iraqi Security Forces outside the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad.
Iraqi Security Forces outside the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad. (REUTERS Representative Image)
         

Three rockets hit near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital’s high-security Green Zone, security sources told AFP, with no immediate reports of casualties.

The US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

