e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Tokyo 2020 drops children from Olympic torch events as coronavirus precaution

Tokyo 2020 drops children from Olympic torch events as coronavirus precaution

Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori Mori rebuffed speculation that the Games might be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

world Updated: Mar 06, 2020 17:24 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Tokyo
A woman wearing a protective face mask, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, walks past The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan.
A woman wearing a protective face mask, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, walks past The Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan. (REUTERS)
         

Some 340 Japanese children will be unable to participate in the Olympic torch ceremonies for the handover in Greece and arrival in Japan due to precautions being taken against the spread of the coronavirus, Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori said on Friday.

Mori, a former prime minister who heads the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, again rebuffed speculation that the Games might be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Impossible,” Mori told reporters who asked about the potential cancellation. On Wednesday, when he was asked when the organizers could decide on any changes to the Olympics if the virus kept spreading he said: “I’m not a God so I don’t know.”

Mori has said that the only plan right now was to hold the Games as scheduled, but emphasized that the organizers were listening to various opinions and would be flexible about the events in the run-up because the situation was evolving rapidly.

The number of coronavirus cases in Japan stood at 1,057 as of Friday morning. The virus has killed 12 people in Japan and more than 3,000 globally since late last year.

The Olympic torch will be lit in Olympia at a scaled-down ceremony on March 12 before a seven-day relay that will culminate with a handover ceremony in Greece on March 19, which 140 Japanese children had been slated to attend. Around 200 more were to have participated in the arrival ceremony in Japan on March 20.

“The children practiced very hard for the ceremonies so we’re very sorry about that. We’ll try to make it up to them during the Games,” said Mori.

Runners and staff involved in the relay carrying the torch after its arrival in Japan will have their temperature and health monitored and the number of people attending events could be restricted, the organisers said.

tags
top news
‘Aware of Yes Bank crisis since 2017’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Aware of Yes Bank crisis since 2017’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Coronavirus: Centre reverts to registers, suspends biometric attendance
Coronavirus: Centre reverts to registers, suspends biometric attendance
Yes Bank withdrawal cap: Airtel Payments Bank, PhonePe & CRED clear the air
Yes Bank withdrawal cap: Airtel Payments Bank, PhonePe & CRED clear the air
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
Indian connection to UK court order on Dubai princess
Indian connection to UK court order on Dubai princess
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Baaghi 3 review: As Tiger Shroff leaps and kicks, film can barely crawl
Baaghi 3 review: As Tiger Shroff leaps and kicks, film can barely crawl
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news