Tony Blair blames Corbyn’s ‘comic indecision’ on Brexit for defeat

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 17:26 IST

Tony Blair, the most successful leader in Labour’s history with three consecutive election wins, on Wednesday blamed current leader Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘comic indecision’ on where he stood on Brexit as one of the key reasons for the party’s defeat last week.

Seeking to retain the support of voters who voted to leave and remain in the EU, Corbyn consistently refused to say which side he favours during the election campaign. The policy was pursued despite advice from top aides to have a clear position on Brexit,

An inquest into the party’s defeat continued as Corbyn received an indifferent reception at a parliamentary party reception on Tuesday evening.

Blair, who was prime minister from 1997 to 2007, told a conference that the party should have taken the position that it is for the government to negotiate the Brexit agreement but reserved the right to critique it, and should it fail to be a good deal for the country, advocate that the final decision should rest with the people.

“Instead we pursued a path of almost comic indecision, alienated both sides of the debate, leaving our voters without guidance or leadership. The absence of leadership on what was obviously the biggest question facing the country, then reinforced all the other doubts about Jeremy Corbyn”.

“This is not about Jeremy Corbyn as a person...But politically, people saw him as fundamentally opposing what Britain and Western societies stand for. He personified an idea, a brand of quasi revolutionary socialism, mixing far left economic policy with deep hostility to Western foreign policy, which never has appealed to traditional Labour voters”, he said.

Blair’s intervention came amid increasing criticism of Corbyn from shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer; the former said she had warned him not to pursue the ambiguous policy, while the latter regretted he was sidelined during the campaign.

Starmer, who is likely to contest the election to replace Corbyn, told The Guardian: “There’s no hiding from it. It is a devastating result, but it’s important not to oversteer. The case for a bold and radical Labour government is as strong now as it was last Thursday”.

“We need to anchor ourselves in that. I want trust to be restored in the Labour party as a progressive force for good: and that means we have to win. But there’s no victory without values,” he said.