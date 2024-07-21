‘Took a bullet for democracy’: Donald Trump at first rally after assassination attempt

Former US President Donald Trump held a massive election rally on Saturday in Michigan – his first since the assassination attempt on him in Pennsylvania. Addressing the rally, Trump rejected the concerns that he is a threat to democracy, saying he took a bullet for democracy. Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Michigan (Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Asserting that he is “not an extremist at all”, Trump is advancing with the election campaigns in full swing just a week after he suffered a bullet injury in his right ear when a 20-year-old man opened fire at his rally on July 13.

The newly-crowned Republican presidential nominee dismissed the reports of him having any links with Project 2025, a shadow manifesto from figures close to him that has been characterized by opponents as an authoritarian, right-wing wish list.

Taking multiple jibes at the rival Democratic Party, he talked about the unprecedented pressure on US President Joe Biden to step away from his reelection bid amid rising concerns over his age and mental well-being. If re-elected, Joe Biden will serve his second consecutive term till 2029.

"They have no idea who their candidate is... This guy goes and he gets the votes, and now they want to take it away. That's democracy," Trump told the 12,000-strong crowd of passionate supporters.

Trump, during his address, reiterated his views on immigration laws and talked about the rise in migrant crimes. The Republican also echoed his claim that the Democrats “rigged” the 2020 election. He expressed admiration for foreign autocrats including China's "brilliant" Xi Jinping, whom he praised for controlling "1.4 billion people with an iron fist."

During the rally, Trump wore a new, smaller, flesh-coloured bandage over his right ear which was grazed by the attacker's bullet one week ago. The rally represented a moment remarkable by any measure, with Trump back on the campaign trail exactly one week since the assassination attempt.

The assassination attempt against Donald Trump on July 13 left one person dead and two more critically injured. The bullets were fired by a 20-year-old man perched on a rooftop, who was shot dead by the US Secret Service minutes after firing his first bullet.

(With inputs from AFP)