Top 10 cities in the world with the most millionaires: List here

Published on Sep 14, 2022

Half of the top 10 cities with the most millionaires are in the United States, a report by Henley & Partners Group said.

The annual 'Tribute in Light' on the World Trade Center shines within lower Manhattan's skyline in New York.(AFP )
ByHT News Desk

New York, Tokyo, and the San Francisco bay area are the places where the most millionaires live, Bloomberg reported citing Henley & Partners Group which is a residency advisory firm.

In the list, five of the top ten cities with the most millionaires are in the United States. Here's the list:

  1. New York
  2. Tokyo
  3. San Francisco Bay Area
  4. London
  5. Singapore
  6. Los Angeles and Malibu
  7. Chicago
  8. Houston
  9. Beijing
  10. Shanghai

New York lost 12 per cent of its millionaires in the first half of 2022 while the San Francisco bay area saw a rise of almost 4 per cent, the report said. London, saw a 9% decline in millionaires, the report added.

Riyadh and Sharjah have the fastest growing millionaire population so far this year. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are also among cities with the fastest growing millionaire population, the report said.

Beijing and Shanghai have also recorded losses as China is set to see the second-largest wealth outflow after Russia this year, Bloomberg reported.

