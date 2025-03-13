Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Top Turkish officials visit Damascus, Turkey's foreign ministry says

Reuters |
Mar 13, 2025 09:12 PM IST

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY:Top Turkish officials visit Damascus, Turkey's foreign ministry says

ANKARA - Turkey's foreign minister, defence minister and the head of the MIT intelligence agency are in Damascus on a working visit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, without providing details.

Top Turkish officials visit Damascus, Turkey's foreign ministry says
Top Turkish officials visit Damascus, Turkey's foreign ministry says

The visit follows the outbreak of sectarian violence in Syria this week, pitting the security forces from Syria's new Islamist-led government - backed by Turkey - against fighters from toppled President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority.

It also follows an agreement between the Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and Syrian government to integrate the group into Syria's institutions. In exchange, the agreement provides for the transfer of state SDF-controlled civilian and military institutions in northeast Syria, as well as border crossings, an airport and oil and gas fields there.

Turkey regards the SDF, which controls much of northeastern Syria, as a terrorist group linked with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party militant group, which has waged a decades-old insurgency against the Turkish state for over 40 years.

The PKK is deemed a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union.

Since the ousting of Assad last year by rebels, some of whom have been backed by Turkey for years, Ankara has repeatedly said the YPG militia, which spearheads the SDF, must disarm, disband, and send its foreign fighters out of Syria.

Turkey has mounted several cross-border operations against the YPG in recent years, and a Defence Ministry official said on Wednesday that attacks on Kurdish militants in Syria were still continuing.

Turkey has welcomed the SDF-Damascus deal, but said it would need to see its implementation to ensure the YPG does not end up joining Syrian state institutions or security forces as a bloc, while maintaining its demands from the group.

Last month, the jailed leader of the PKK called on the group to disarm, after which the militants announced they would cease all hostilities, while calling for more freedoms for its leader.

Ankara has become one of the main foreign allies of the new Syrian government since rebels ended Assad's rule, vowing to help rebuild the country and help train its armed forces.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On