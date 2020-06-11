e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Top US general Mark Milley regrets park walk with US President Donald Trump

Top US general Mark Milley regrets park walk with US President Donald Trump

Defense Secretary Mark Esper had earlier sought to distance himself from the controversial walk that some are saying will be a watershed moment for the Trump presidency.

world Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:53 IST
Yashwant Raj | Posted by Niyati Singh
Yashwant Raj | Posted by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, Washington
Walking behind Trump from left are, Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Walking behind Trump from left are, Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (AP file photo)
         

General Mark Milley, America’s top military officer, on Thursday expressed regret for accompanying President Donald Trump on his controversial walk through a park outside the White House violently cleared of peaceful protestors on June 1 by law enforcement forces.

“I should not have been there,” Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said in a pre-recorded video commencement address to National Defense University. “As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper had earlier sought to distance himself from the controversial walk that some are saying will be a watershed moment for the Trump presidency.

President Trump had strode out of the White House accompanied by a large entourage of officials and walked through a park swept clean of protestors with the heavy use of pepper spray canisters, tear gas shells and flash-bang grenades, to pose for pictures in front of a church damaged in protests earlier. He had just held up a copy of the Bible, but said nothing.

Esper, Milley and Attorney General Willam Barr were in the president’s entourage. Milley’s’ presence in military fatigues, which he wears every day to work, had attracted a lot of criticism as it was taken to indicate the US military was taking sides in a political event, contrary to its standing as an apolitical, non-partisan institution.

“That sparked a national debate about the role of the military in civil society,” Milley said. “My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

“We who wear the cloth of our nation come from the people of our nation, and we must hold dear the principle of an apolitical military that is so deeply rooted in the very essence of our republic,” he added.

US military leaders have differed with the president also on the issue of renaming army bases names after general of the confederate army, in the wake of countrywide protests triggered by the death of George Floyd and the fierce debate that is under way to deal with persisting racism in the country. Esper and Milley were “open” open to discussions about renaming these bases. But the president shut it down in a string of tweets.

tags
top news
Do not consider Vijay Mallya’s asylum request, India messages UK
Do not consider Vijay Mallya’s asylum request, India messages UK
US Covid-19 cases over 2 million, expert warns of 100,000 more deaths
US Covid-19 cases over 2 million, expert warns of 100,000 more deaths
India mentions Pakistan’s GDP in stinging reply to Imran Khan’s help offer
India mentions Pakistan’s GDP in stinging reply to Imran Khan’s help offer
Delhi records 65 deaths,1,877 new Covid-19 cases take capital’s count to 34,687
Delhi records 65 deaths,1,877 new Covid-19 cases take capital’s count to 34,687
In India’s China policy, a mix of three approaches | Opinion
In India’s China policy, a mix of three approaches | Opinion
Lt Guv Baijal works on plan to scale up Covid-19 beds with community outreach
Lt Guv Baijal works on plan to scale up Covid-19 beds with community outreach
India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff in eastern Ladakh: MEA
India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff in eastern Ladakh: MEA
Covid | Delhi deaths confusion: NDMC says 2,000+ while govt reports 980+
Covid | Delhi deaths confusion: NDMC says 2,000+ while govt reports 980+
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In