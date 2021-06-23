Home / World News / Toronto Police seize 1,000 kg drugs in largest-ever bust; 20 arrested
Toronto Police seize 1,000 kg drugs in largest-ever bust; 20 arrested

Those arrested include Sikhs living in Canada. The police said that 'Project Brisa' was launched in November and lasted for six months. The drugs were being transferred between Mexico, California and Canada in modified tractor trailers.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 10:45 AM IST

The police in Canada's Toronto seized 1,000 kg of drugs - its largest-ever seizure - which is worth $61 million. The drugs were seized as the police took down an international smuggling ring and arrested 20 people. Local media reports say one of those arrested is a minor.

The smuggling ring was busted after a six-month-long investigation, codenamed "Project Brisa". The seizure includes cocaine, crystal meth and pot which, according to media reports, was being transferred between Mexico, California and Canada in modified tractor trailers.

"Project Brisa resulted in the seizure of 1,000+ kilos of drugs worth over $61 M and the arrests of 20 people so far. Thanks to our partners and the hard-working members of @TorontoPolice Drug Squad, we’ve made a significant dent in the cross-border importation of cocaine/meth," Toronto Police chief James Ramer posted on his Twitter handle. he held a press conference on Tuesday with Ontario Provincial Police, York Regional Police and the Canada Border Services Agency.


Many of those arrested are Sikhs living in Canada. The local media has named them as Gurbakhash Singh Grewal, Sukhwant Brar and Parminder Gill of Brampton, Amarbir Singh Sarkaria of Caledon, Harbaljit Singh Toor of Caledon, Harwinder Bhullar (female) of Caledon, Sarjant Singh Dhaliwal, Gurveer Dhaliwal and Gurmanpreet Grewal of Kitchener.

The police investigation revealed that the trailers, fitted with hydraulic traps, can carry 100 kg of a substance in one trip. The investigation began in November last year, and continued till May 10, according to local media.

During the course of their investigation, the Toronto Police identified a person known as the 'Trap Maker', who reportedly built the hidden chambers used for transporting drugs. The 43-year-old turned himself in last week, the media reported quoting police.

The 20 people who have been arrested have been slapped with 182 charges, the police said.

