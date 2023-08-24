News / World News / Trabuco Canyon historic biker bar shooting claims 4 lives, leaves 6 injured

Trabuco Canyon historic biker bar shooting claims 4 lives, leaves 6 injured

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Aug 24, 2023 11:27 AM IST

Four dead, including shooter, in shooting at biker bar in Trabuco Canyon. Six others wounded. Domestic dispute involved.

A historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon was the scene of a deadly shooting that left four people dead, including the shooter, and six others wounded.

The Orange County aheriff's mobile command post uses the parking lot at Saddleback Church as as staging area in Lake Forest, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, after a fatal shooting at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP)(AP)
The fatal incident occurred at Cook’s Corner, located in the 19000 block of Santiago Canyon Road.

Deputies responded to the shooting and confronted the suspect, who was armed with a handgun. The suspect was shot by the deputies, but it is not clear if he died from their bullets or from a self-inflicted wound.

According to KCAL News, the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between a retired law enforcement officer and his wife. The couple was at the bar when the argument turned violent and the shooter opened fire on his wife and other patrons.

{This is a developing story. Please keep in touch for further updates}

