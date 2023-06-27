‘Help the family get answers faster’, friend of Titanic sub victim reveals her struggle to get ROV deployed for search

A close family friend of Hamish Harding, one of the victims of the Titanic submersible tragedy, has shared the behind-the-scenes race against time to deploy a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) for the search. Tracy Ryan, co-founder of NKore Biotherapeutics and a devoted NASA fan, expressed her shock upon learning that the British billionaire was aboard the ill-fated vessel, which vanished en route to the iconic shipwreck. Tracy Ryan, left, seen with the family of British billionaire Hamish Harding, who perished along with four other people on the imploded Titan submersible.

In an interview with People magazine, Ryan revealed her relentless efforts to assist in the search, shedding light on the emotional toll experienced by Harding's wife, Linda.

Linda's Struggle Amid the Agonizing Search

Tracy Ryan emphasized Linda Harding's strength and resilience during the arduous search for the Titan. Determined to expedite the search-and-rescue efforts in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, Ryan worked tirelessly to deploy the Magellan, a cutting-edge ROV with the potential to attach to the submersible's hull and potentially lift it from the ocean floor.

Collaborating with United States Congressman Eric Salwell (D-Calif.), Ryan navigated the complex process of obtaining permits and clearances, with her focus firmly on providing the Harding family with answers.

“This was really more of an effort for me to try and help the family get answers faster,” she said.

Anxious Moments Amidst the Search Efforts

While hopes were briefly raised by intermittent banging and tapping sounds detected every 30 minutes, indicating potential signs of life, subsequent announcements shattered those glimmers of optimism. Authorities confirmed a "catastrophic implosion" had befallen the Titan, claiming the lives of Harding, famed Titanic explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, OceanGate founder and CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood, and his son, Sulaiman Dawood.

Before news of the submersible's demise, there were reports of frustration among current and former US Navy members regarding the delayed response from the military branch.

Allegations of Blocked Deployments

Questions have been raised about the delayed response and alleged blocking of more capable submarines waiting for deployment during the search efforts. Ryan expressed her frustration, claiming that submarines deemed "redundant" were chosen while more capable ones were available. Bretton Hunchak, former president and CEO of RMS Titanic Inc., who also participated in the search, lamented the loss of the “truly irreplaceable group of folks.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that the implosion of the Titan submersible was detected by a top-secret US Navy team on June 18, rendering the international rescue effort futile from the outset.