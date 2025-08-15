Train derails in southern Denmark, several injured

Several people were injured in a train accident in southern Denmark on Friday, news agency Reuters reported, citing the Danish Police. Railway operator DSB separately said it has halted all journeys between the towns of Kliplev and Tinglev.(Image for representation/X/denmarkdotdk)

"We are present at a train accident with several injured people near Tinglev," police in the Southern Jutland region of Denmark said on X.

According to local media reports, the DSB train derailed between Kliplev and Tinglev in Southern Jutland. The train was heading to Sønderborg.

Railway operator DSB separately said it has halted all journeys between the towns of Kliplev and Tinglev.

This is a breaking story. We will update this report as verified details emerge.