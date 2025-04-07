'Travel and see people who don't have same opportunities': Bill Gates' advice to young Indians

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates recently sat down with podcaster Raj Shamani for his podcast ‘Figuring Out’ and shared his views on India’s entrepreneurship boom and why the country is becoming a global talent hub. Bill Gates also praised the innovations being done in India with great talent and frugal solutions.(File/AFP)

Gates advised the young minds in India to travel more and see the places where the less privileged live. “You can travel and see people who don't have the same opportunities. They're smart, but their school's not good, or they have health problems,” he said.

He also praised the innovations being done in India with great talent and frugal solutions. Giving the example of digital public infrastructure, he said that India is leading with initiatives such as “Aadhaar”.

During the conversation, Bill Gates also discussed his views on inheritance and giving money to kids. He said that when it comes to his kids, they have been provided with a great upbringing and academic opportunities, but will get “less than 1 per cent of the wealth.” Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda, have three children - Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe Gates.

He also emphasised the need for his kids to make their own efforts and not be dependent on his fortunes. “I want to give them a chance to have their own earnings and success and not be overshadowed by the incredible luck and good fortune I had”, he said in the podcast.

Bill Gates on tech sector and philanthropy

Gates also noted that people who have made fortunes from technology are less dynastic and more philanthropic. “The tech sector is probably the most aggressive about giving most of it away,” he said.

Talking about his love for philanthropy, he also explained why it's important to teach kids about philanthropy early on. He said that parents need to tell them they will be given incredible opportunities, but the resources will go back to the neediest through the foundation. “You don’t want your kids to ever be confused about your support for them and your love for them”, said Gates.

In his view, the young generation is also pushing for parents to be more philanthropic now. His kids have seen the work his philanthropic foundation does and are very proud of it, he said.