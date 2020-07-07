e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trudeau to skip dinner USMCA dinner hosted by Trump

Trudeau to skip dinner USMCA dinner hosted by Trump

Official version for Trudeau avoiding the Washington trip is that Trudeau is participating in a virtual Cabinet retreat leading up to a session of Parliament where Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau will present a fiscal update

world Updated: Jul 07, 2020 09:04 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharya | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Anirudh Bhattacharya | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Toronto/Ottawa
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media as he visits the Big Rig Brewery, which utilizes the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy given to businesses affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kanata, Ontario, Canada June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media as he visits the Big Rig Brewery, which utilizes the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy given to businesses affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kanata, Ontario, Canada June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle(REUTERS)
         

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will skip a meeting organized by American President Donald Trump to celebrate the US Mexico Canada or USMCA pact, a refurbished version of the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA which existed earlier.

US President Trump, Canadian PM Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador were expected to meet in Washington on Wednesday to mark the coming into force of the new deal, which was championed by Trump. However, Trudeau has turned down the invitation from Trump.

The official version for Trudeau avoiding the Washington trip is that Trudeau is participating in a virtual Cabinet retreat leading up to a session of Parliament where Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau will present a fiscal update relating to the economy and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in lieu of a regular budget.

However, Trudeau has been miffed with Trump in recent days. In a media briefing last week, he said, “We’re obviously concerned about the proposed issue of tariffs on aluminum and steel that the Americans have floated recently,” according to the outlet CBC News.

Trudeau had also expressed concern over having to self-isolate for two weeks on returning from the United States, as is now mandated in Canada.

Trudeau spoke to Mexican President Obrador on Monday and “expressed regret that he is unable to travel to Washington D.C. this week and wished President López Obrador a successful meeting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump,” according to a readout issued by the Canadian PMO.

They also “agreed” tthat the recent entry into force of the new NAFTA will “strengthen the deep economic ties and longstanding friendship between Canada and Mexico, and advance social as well as economic development in both countries.” There was no word on whether Trudeau held a similar call with Trump.

tags
top news
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
LIVE: New Zealand halts new airline bookings as Covid-19 facilities fill up
LIVE: New Zealand halts new airline bookings as Covid-19 facilities fill up
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to reign in China
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to reign in China
For Ladakh stand-off, how India readied its fleet of Apache attack choppers
For Ladakh stand-off, how India readied its fleet of Apache attack choppers
Terrorist killed, soldier, cop injured in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama
Terrorist killed, soldier, cop injured in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama
25 cops, all eyewitnesses to 2001 murder, turned hostile during Dubey’s trial
25 cops, all eyewitnesses to 2001 murder, turned hostile during Dubey’s trial
Covid-19: 3 states have more than 1 lakh cases, Meghalaya only one with less than 100
Covid-19: 3 states have more than 1 lakh cases, Meghalaya only one with less than 100
Explained | Missiles, fighter jets: How India’s boosting forces amid China row
Explained | Missiles, fighter jets: How India’s boosting forces amid China row
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In