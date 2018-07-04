Trump admin overturns Obama policy to encourage racial diversity in schools, colleges

The Trump administration will urge US schools and colleges to adopt race-blind admission standards overturning an Obama-era guideline aimed at encouraging diversity, according to reports on Tuesday.

This will switch the country back to a policy instituted by the administration of president George W Bush to educational institutions to strongly adhere to race-neutral standards.

An announcement is likely later in day.

A justice department spokesperson told The New York Times that the follows a study ordered by attorney general Jeff Sessions of past policies that he believed went against the constitution and law. And the department on Tuesday rescinded policy guidelines on the issue by the education department’s civil right section.

“The executive branch cannot circumvent Congress or the courts by creating guidance that goes beyond the law and — in some instances — stays on the books for decades,” Devin M. O’Malley, the spokesman, told the Times.

This is yet another policy or decision from the administration of president Barack Obama overturned or rescinded by that of President Donald. And they include, domestically, policies on clean air, vehicle emission and coal-mining, work permits for spouses of H-1B visa-holders waiting for their Green Card and others.

President Trump has also abandoned or pulled the US of international agreements and accords signed by President Obama such as the Paris climate accord, the trans-Pacific partnership and the Iran deal.