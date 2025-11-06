Trump admin revoked 80,000 non-immigrant visas since Jan: What drove the cancellations?

The US President Donald Trump-led administration has revoked roughly 80,000 non-immigrant visas since taking office on January 20, according to a senior state department official. US President Donald Trump has been clear about his anti-immigration stance.(REUTERS)

The cancellations stem from a wide range of offenses, including driving under the influence, assault, and theft.

Of the total revocations, about 16,000 were linked to DUI cases, around 12,000 to assault, and nearly 8,000 to theft, Reuters reported, citing the state department officials.

The numbers were first reported by Washington Examiner.

The scale of revocations reveal a larger trend of immigration crackdown, which has led to the deportation of a record number of migrants, including individuals who still held valid visas.

The Trump administration has also imposed stricter visa screening requirements, expanding social media vetting and tightening overall background checks.

What led to visa revocations

According to the senior official, the above-mentioned three crimes - DUI, assault and theft - "accounted for almost half of revocations this year."

In August, a state department spokesperson said more than 6,000 student visas had been canceled for overstaying or violating US laws, including a small number tied to “support for terrorism.”

The department said last month that it had also revoked the visas of at least six people over social media posts related to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Contrary to US foreign policy priorities? Visas revoked

In May, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said he had revoked the visas of “hundreds, perhaps thousands,” including students, over involvement in activities he argued were contrary to US foreign policy priorities.

This year’s State Department directives have instructed US consular officers abroad to be especially cautious about applicants Washington views as potentially hostile or politically active.

Trump administration officials have also stated that student visa and green card holders could face deportation for expressing support for Palestinians or criticizing Israel’s actions in the Gaza war, labeling such speech a threat to US foreign policy and accusing individuals of being pro-Hamas.