Trump announces Larry Kudlow as his new chief economic adviser

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that Lawrence Kudlow will be his new chief economic adviser and chairman of the national economic council

Kudlow, a prominent Republican economic analyst, will succeed Gary Cohn, who resigned earlier this month. He had earlier served in the budget office of former president Ronald Reagan and had advised the Trump campaign informally.

“Larry Kudlow will be my Chief Economic Advisor as Director of the National Economic Council,” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “Our Country will have many years of Great Economic & Financial Success, with low taxes, unparalleled innovation, fair trade and an ever expanding labor force leading the way! #MAGA.”

Though a long-time adviser and supporter of Trump, Kudlow — a believer in free-trade — does not agree with the president on his recent decision to slap stiff tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

“We are imposing sanctions on our own country, putting up tariffs supposedly to make Americans more prosperous,” Kudlow wrote in an article he jointly authored with two other people. In this issue, he agrees with Cohn who cited the tariffs and the protectionist leanings of the administration while resigning.

Trump has acknowledged Kudlow differed with him on tariff, but told reporters he had come around.

However, Kudlow is a strong supporter of Trump’s tax reforms and efforts to do away with regulations. He said Trump offered him the job in a phone call on Monday. “I immediately accepted,” he told The Wall Street Journal.