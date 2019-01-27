Trump businesses used undocumented workers as he raged against them

As President Donald Trump ran and won a campaign for the White House on a key promise of stopping illegal immigration with a wall along the United States’ southwestern border, his businesses employed many undocumented workers, a dozen of whom were fired over the past days after serving for years.

The Washington Post reported Saturday, the day after Trump announced a deal with Democrats to reopen a fourth of the federal government shutdown by a stalemate over funding for his wall, the Trump National Golf Course in Westchester county in New York state, fired a dozen employees on January 18, after one-on-one conversations with human resource executives from Trump Organization, the parent company.

All of those fired were from Latin America, and included employees trusted enough, the Post reported, to hold the key to the weekend home of Eric Trump, the president’s second son, and also know that Trump expects two plates of chicken wings when he orders one.

The New York Times had first reported about Trump businesses employing undocumented workers for years, who, in fact also received generous tips from Trump and were rewarded from time to time for good work. The focus of that article was Trump’s Bedminster in New Jersey. They were let go subsequently.

“We are making a broad effort to identify any employee who has given false and fraudulent documents to unlawfully gain employment. Where identified, any individual will be terminated immediately,” Eric Trump said in an emailed statement to the Washington Post for the article on Westchester golf course.

He added that it is one of the reasons “my father is fighting so hard for immigration reform. The system is broken”.

President Trump owns 16 golf courses and 11 hotels around the world but he has handed over day-to-day operations to his two elder sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 21:29 IST