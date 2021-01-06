Trump calls US election process ‘worse than third world countries’, urges Pence to show ‘courage’

world

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 22:14 IST

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the electoral process of the United States “worse than that of third world countries” as Democrats were on the cusp of controlling the Senate. Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs and the other Democrat, Jon Ossoff, has taken a lead over his Republican rival David Perdue.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said that Democrats are just “toying” with Perdue, claiming that they have as many ballots as necessary to win the election. “These scoundrels are only toying with the @sendavidperdue (a great guy) vote. Just didn’t want to announce quite yet. They’ve got as many ballots as are necessary. Rigged Election!” tweeted the outgoing US president. “They just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night. The USA is embarrassed by fools. Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries!” he wrote in another tweet, which was flagged by Twitter as disputed.

Trump also urged vice president Mike Pence to help him overturn the election results. Claiming that the US states want to “correct” their votes, he asked Pence to show “extreme courage” to thwart the Electoral College vote. According to a CNN report, Pence on Tuesday told Trump that the vice president does not have the authority to block certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Trump’s allies in Congress are planning to raise objections on the vote count and delay the certification of the Electoral College. The House of Representatives and the Senate will separately debate for up to two hours over the objections, if any, which will be followed by a vote.

However, they need a majority of lawmakers in both chambers voting in their favour to uphold the objections. Such a scenario is virtually unlikely as Democrats control the House and top Senate Republicans, including Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, have already recognised Biden as the next US president.