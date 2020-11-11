e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / World News / Trump campaign files another lawsuit in Michigan challenging election results

Trump campaign files another lawsuit in Michigan challenging election results

The federal lawsuit seeks to stop the state from certifying results that show President-elect, Democrat Joe Biden, leading by almost 146,000 votes.

world Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:15 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Michigan
Donald Trump has said he doesn’t accept results showing that Joe Biden won
Donald Trump has said he doesn’t accept results showing that Joe Biden won (REUTERS)
         

President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed another lawsuit in Michigan challenging the election results.

The federal lawsuit, which the campaign said it filed late Tuesday, seeks to stop the state from certifying results that show Democrat Joe Biden leading by almost 146,000 votes.

The campaign asked a judge to stop Michigan from certifying fraudulent ballots, those received after Election Day, those processed when observers weren’t present, and any counted with defective tabulating machines or software. At least two prior suits contesting the state’s election results have already been rejected by Michigan judges.

Trump has said he doesn’t accept results showing that Biden won and his campaign and Republican supporters have sued in at least four states. Legal experts say the suits will fail to substantially change the vote tally or provide enough votes to give Trump a win in the electoral college.

Trump’s campaign has provided no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Trump sued Monday to block Pennsylvania from certifying its election results, claiming that voting irregularities justify keeping the winner undeclared while the case proceeds. Biden leads in Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes, by nearly 46,000 votes, according to the Associated Press.

The campaign supplied a copy of the 31-page complaint, which couldn’t immediately be verified in federal court in the Western District of Michigan.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In