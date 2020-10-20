e-paper
Trump campaign urges change in debate topics but not rules

Trump campaign urges change in debate topics but not rules

In a two-page letter to the commission, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien stopped short of threatening to withdraw from the Oct. 22 debate but said the non-partisan commission’s “pro-Biden antics have turned the entire debate season into a fiasco.”

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 02:15 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
US President Donald Trump debates with Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
US President Donald Trump debates with Democratic candidate Joe Biden.(Reuters)
         

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign lashed out at the Commission on Presidential Debates about the topics and potential rule changes for the president’s final face-off against Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

In a two-page letter to the commission, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien stopped short of threatening to withdraw from the Oct. 22 debate but said the non-partisan commission’s “pro-Biden antics have turned the entire debate season into a fiasco.”

“For the good of campaign integrity and for the benefit of the American people, we urge you to rethink and reissue a set of topics for the October 22 debate, with an emphasis on foreign policy,” Stepien wrote in the letter, which was dated Oct. 19 and posted on his Twitter account.

The campaign chief said the topic list would “insulate Biden from his own history,” referring to unfounded allegations related to the foreign business dealings of the former vice president’s son, Hunter. Stepien said the final debate was “always billed” as a foreign policy debate but that was never announced by the commission or the moderator, NBC’s Kristen Welker.

The commission announced last Friday that the last debate will have six topics: Fighting Covid-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership. No changes have made to the debate rules, but media reports have indicated the commission has considered whether to cut off candidates’ microphones if they break the rules.

“It is completely unacceptable for anyone to wield such power, and a decision to proceed with that change amounts to turning further editorial control of the debate over to the commission,” Stepien said.

Trump pulled out of what was supposed to be the second debate with Biden scheduled for Oct. 15 after the commission decided it would be conducted virtually due to the president’s Covid-19 diagnosis on Oct. 1.

The president began traveling again last week after testing negative, according to his physician, and his campaign has said there was no medical reason not to have the debate in person.

Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
100 years of a Delhi education icon
Unemployment rate improved in July-Sept ’19, shows NSO data
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
