Trump congratulates Putin for Russian election win: Kremlin

President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed holding a possible summit as the American leader congratulated the Russian President on his re-election, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the two presidents also spoke Tuesday about the need to coordinate efforts to limit the arms race and closer cooperation on strategic stability and counter-terrorism.

The statement says they also expressed satisfaction with the apparent easing of tensions over North Korea’s weapons programme.

The Kremlin said the two leaders also discussed the Ukrainian crisis and the seven-year Syrian war and talked about a possible bilateral meeting.

Russia has repeatedly said it hoped for better ties with the US under Trump. Relations between the two countries instead have remained tense amid the allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and the investigations of whether there was collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Earlier, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he doesn’t consider Trump’s silence an “unfriendly move.” Peskov said maybe Trump’s schedule didn’t allow it and suggested he might call later. The White House said Monday that it is “not surprised by the outcome” of Sunday’s election, and that no congratulatory call was planned.