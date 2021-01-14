IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Trump considering lawyer John Eastman for impeachment defense: Reports
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump considering lawyer John Eastman for impeachment defense: Reports

Eastman joined Trump's person lawyer Rudy Giuliani on stage at the January 6 rally, which was followed by violence by pro-Trump protesters at the US Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:06 AM IST

President Donald Trump may hire a law professor who spoke at his rally before the riot at the U.S. Capitol to help defend him in an impeachment trial over a charge that he incited the violence, according to two people familiar with the matter.

John Eastman, who joined Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on stage at the Jan. 6 rally, is being considered for a role on Trump's defense team, the people said.

Giuliani, 76, who told the crowd they should engage in "trial by combat," may lead the impeachment defense, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a source. Giuliani has not responded to requests for comment.

Eastman, 60, who made unsubstantiated claims of election fraud at the rally, would neither confirm nor deny whether he will represent Trump, citing attorney-client privilege.

Asked whether he would be willing, Eastman said: "If the President of the United States asked me to consider helping him, I would certainly give it consideration."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Eastman and has declined to comment on Giuliani.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday made Trump the first U.S. president to be impeached twice, charging him with inciting an insurrection as lawmakers sought to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election.

A former clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Eastman represented Trump last month in unsuccessful challenges to the election.

At the rally, Eastman, who until Wednesday was a professor at Chapman University in California, spoke about "secret folders" of ballots used to defraud the election before Trump took the stage and repeated the discredited claim that the election was stolen from him.

Faculty members and students, among others, subsequently called for Chapman to fire Eastman. In a statement on Wednesday, the university president said an agreement had been reached under which Eastman would immediately retire from Chapman.

Eastman told Reuters he did not believe he did anything wrong. He does not think Trump has culpability, either. "None, whatsoever," he said.

Eastman came under fire last summer for an op-ed he wrote in Newsweek that questioned whether Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was eligible to serve because her parents were not U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

Newsweek later apologized for publishing the piece.

Trump may have a tough time retaining legal talent. He has had trouble hiring lawyers since former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and the widespread condemnation of the violence at the Capitol and pressure from anti-Trump groups may discourage others from signing up.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House in 2019 on charges that he pressured Ukraine's president to announce an investigation of his rival Biden, but was acquitted by the Republican-led Senate in February 2020.

Giuliani’s own pressure on Ukraine helped lead to Trump’s impeachment trial.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who helped lead the defense effort during the impeachment over Ukraine, is not expected to participate in the latest effort, according to one person familiar with the matter. Cipollone will leave his post on Jan. 20, when Biden becomes president.

Jay Sekulow, another personal lawyer for Trump who played a role during the first impeachment, also is not expected to be involved.

John Yoo, a conservative legal scholar who also clerked for Thomas and worked in the Department of Justice during the George W. Bush administration, said on Wednesday he did not think Trump would want him to represent him.

"I think he committed impeachable acts," said Yoo, although he added that he thought incitement was the wrong grounds and "the Senate should not convict him."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Medical workers move a person who died from Covid-19 at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP/ File photo)
Medical workers move a person who died from Covid-19 at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP/ File photo)
world news

Explained: What is WHO team looking for in Wuhan

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The Wuhan Institute of Virology maintains an extensive archive of genetic sequences of bat coronaviruses built in the wake of the 2003 SARS pandemic. WHO team members would hope for access to lab logbooks and data, both junior and senior researchers and safety protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government has said the measures are needed to prevent an increase in infections in urban areas from spilling over to smaller towns where medical systems are vulnerable.(Reuters Photo)
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government has said the measures are needed to prevent an increase in infections in urban areas from spilling over to smaller towns where medical systems are vulnerable.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Covid: Japan's new state emergency met with public indifference

AP, Tokyo
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:05 PM IST
In Tokyo, where the emergency decree has already been in place for a week, the governor expressed concern about people not following the official guidance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wears protective mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while he walks along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
A man wears protective mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while he walks along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
world news

Pakistan records biggest jump in Covid-19 cases in nearly a month

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Active cases have risen to 33,869 with at least 2,410 patients under critical care across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A patient receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in a private clinic in Aulnay-sous-Bois, France on January 13. (AFP)
A patient receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in a private clinic in Aulnay-sous-Bois, France on January 13. (AFP)
world news

Past Covid-19 infection gives at least 5 months of immunity: UK study

By Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:45 PM IST
The study by Public Health England also cautions that those with such immunity may still be able carry the virus in their nose and throat and therefore pose a risk of transmitting it to others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during the change of command ceremony of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during the change of command ceremony of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Philippine's Duterte says presidency not for Women, tells daughter not to run

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Rodrigo Duterte, who has a history of making vulgar and sexist comments, also said he doesn’t intend to extend his six-year term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team, including Peter Daszak (C) and Hung Nguyen (L), investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, board a bus following their arrival at a cordoned-off section in the international arrivals area at the airport in Wuhan on January 14, 2021. (AFP)
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team, including Peter Daszak (C) and Hung Nguyen (L), investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, board a bus following their arrival at a cordoned-off section in the international arrivals area at the airport in Wuhan on January 14, 2021. (AFP)
world news

China denies entry to 2 WHO members for probe, cites Covid-19 test report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:15 PM IST
The two members, who had tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in blood-based serology tests on their way to Wuhan via Singapore, were stopped from boarding their plane to Wuhan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cyber security firms collect information from all web platforms, including Dark Web forums, to prevent real-time attacks on leaked data, actionable intelligence on illegal drug and medication trades and insider-threat monitoring.(Shutterstock)
Cyber security firms collect information from all web platforms, including Dark Web forums, to prevent real-time attacks on leaked data, actionable intelligence on illegal drug and medication trades and insider-threat monitoring.(Shutterstock)
world news

Hong Kong's first website takedown under national security law confirmed

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Unlike mainland China, Hong Kong has open internet access, but critics of Beijing fear powers given to the police under the new law could herald the end of that freedom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Kashmiri boatman uses an oar to break the ice layer waters of Dal Lake after a snowfall, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
A Kashmiri boatman uses an oar to break the ice layer waters of Dal Lake after a snowfall, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
world news

'Ignores current ground reality': India on UK parliament's Kashmir debate

PTI, London
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:07 PM IST
The debate, organised by Labour’s Sarah Owen, included the participation of cross-party British MPs, many of whom have a large Kashmiri diaspora constituency base.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An anti-government protester reacts as police fire tear gas during a march billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy, in Hong Kong on November 2, 2019. (REUTERS file)
An anti-government protester reacts as police fire tear gas during a march billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy, in Hong Kong on November 2, 2019. (REUTERS file)
world news

Canada grants asylum to several Hong Kong activists: Support group

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:58 PM IST
According to a statement posted by the New Hong Kong Cultural Club, this makes Canada the “very first country” to accept those who claimed refugee status because of their protests against the law. This was first reported by the daily, the Globe and Mail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow, Russia, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow, Russia, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny may face 3.5 years jail on return to Russia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Vadim Kobzev, one of Navalny's lawyers, told Reuters on Thursday that Navalny had now been put on a national wanted list because Russia's prison service accuses him of not reporting to them at the end of last year in connection with a suspended sentence for embezzlement which he was serving out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump(Reuters/ File photo)
US President Donald Trump(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Can the 14th amendment stop Trump from becoming President again

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Trump is likely to argue at trial that his remarks were free speech protected by the Constitution's First Amendment and that, while he told supporters to "fight," he did not intend it as a literal call to violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The regulator said in a statement it has issued a call to order against the ministry for unlawful use of drones to make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown.(HT Archive)
The regulator said in a statement it has issued a call to order against the ministry for unlawful use of drones to make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown.(HT Archive)
world news

Watchdog slams French interior ministry for illegal drone patrols amid lockdown

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:32 PM IST
CNIL said that to date, no law allows the ministry to use drones with cameras capturing images on which people can be identified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A job seeker speaks with Blake Wittman (R), European Business Director of GoodCall recruitment agency, during a job interview conducted in a park amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions in Prague, Czech Republic.(Reuters)
A job seeker speaks with Blake Wittman (R), European Business Director of GoodCall recruitment agency, during a job interview conducted in a park amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions in Prague, Czech Republic.(Reuters)
world news

'At 6 pm, life stops': Europe uses curfews to fight coronavirus

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Big chunks of eastern France, including most of its regions that border Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Italy, face 6 pm-to-6 am restrictions on movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indonesian Military aircraft CN-235 is seen during the search and rescue operation for the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, at the sea off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia.(Reuters)
An Indonesian Military aircraft CN-235 is seen during the search and rescue operation for the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, at the sea off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia.(Reuters)
world news

Search itensifies for black box of doomed Sriwijaya Air Flight

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:11 PM IST
transport ministry ordered the nation’s airlines to inspect their older, so-called classic Boeing Co. 737 aircraft following Saturday’s crash of a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet with 62 people on board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar(AP)
Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar(AP)
world news

Turkey says turning back on S-400s 'problematic', seeks US dialogue

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:36 PM IST
"It is a very problematic situation to turn back from the point we have come to. We invite (the United States) to distance themselves from threatening language such as sanctions," Turkey's defence minister Akar told journalists in Ankara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP