Trump ends Biden-era ‘temporary protected status’ for illegal Venezuelan immigrants

President Donald Trump's administration has terminated deportation relief for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in the United States, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing U.S. government documents that it obtained. Donald Trump's renewed efforts to strengthen border security, conduct mass deportations, and execute raids since returning to the White House has left tens of thousands of migrants from Venezuela, Guatemala, and other nations stranded in Mexico after the Trump administration closed the asylum system at the US border.(AP)

The move affects more than 300,000, or about half, of the 600,000 Venezuelans with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) living in the United States, and could take effect within two months, according to the Times.

Those affected would lose their deportation relief and access to work permits 60 days after the federal government publishes the termination notice, according to the Times. It did not say when the document would be published.

The more than 300,000 Venezuelans had TPS through April, according to the notice reported by the Times. The other half, not impacted by the pending notice, have protections through September.

Trump took office on Jan. 20 vowing to crack down on illegal immigration and humanitarian programs he says go beyond the intent of U.S. law. He tried to end most TPS enrollment during his first term but was stymied by federal courts.

On Saturday, Trump said that Venezuela agreed to accept the return of Venezuelans who entered the United States without legal authorization. The Venezuelan government did not respond to a request for comment.

TPS is available to people whose home country has experienced a natural disaster, armed conflict or other extraordinary event.