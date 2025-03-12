Trump, Hater of EVs, Says He’s Buying a Tesla

WASHINGTON—Joe Biden held himself out as the most climate-friendly president ever to hold office, but relished his gas-guzzling Corvette Stingray. President Trump wants to drill-baby-drill and, on Tuesday, was in the market for an electric vehicle.

Like everything else in Washington these days, the politics of car ownership has turned upside-down.

Trump didn’t just want any electric vehicle. He was on a mission to purchase a Tesla—a sop to his adviser Elon Musk, who happens to be the car company’s chief executive. The decision came after Trump campaigned extensively against Biden’s electric vehicle mandates.

The Tesla was “the most Democratic car make by a longshot,” according to a 2023 analysis of consumer data by Mike Shannon and Will Feltus published in Fortune Magazine. Democratic strongholds of San Francisco, Denver, Honolulu and Los Angeles had the highest concentration of Tesla owners, they found.

But the car got a Republican pitchman at Trump’s photo-op on Tuesday, where several models were parked on the White House grounds for the president to inspect. Holding notes that detailed the prices of each model, the president expounded on the virtues of Musk’s vehicles.

President Trump holds a list showing the pricing of various Tesla models.

Others on the White House staff own Telsas, including communications director Steven Cheung, who confirmed that he owns a Model X.

Trump’s event was an attempt at correcting what he sees as a wrong: Musk’s alignment with Trump’s White House and efforts to slash the size of the federal government are causing problems for the brand. Protesters have picketed Tesla showrooms across the country and some liberals have boycotted the brand.

Tesla’s stock had its worst day since 2020 on Monday, tumbling by 15%. The stock made up some ground on Tuesday.

The scene Tuesday was notable in other ways: It showed the most powerful man in the world lending support to the richest man in the world. Other presidents have used cars as props—though not to prop up the fortunes of their staff.

As vice president, Joe Biden drove his beloved 1967 Corvette around government-controlled grounds for a segment with comedian Jay Leno. “I like speed,” said Biden, grinning as he shift gears. “I’ve always liked to drive.”

As president, Biden was more on message, driving an electric Ford F-150 to highlight support for EVs. “This sucker’s quick” Biden said in May 2021 as he pulled up to a group of reporters, saying that he could imagine buying one of the cars.

On Tuesday at the White House, a silver Cybertruck glistened in the sun for the president to inspect. But Trump folded his 6-foot-3-inch frame into a red Tesla sedan with Musk standing nearby. “Watch the Secret Service go crazy,” Trump said.

“If you actually drove it around, it would really be wild,” Musk observed, and then entered the vehicle on the passenger side.

“Wow. That’s beautiful,” Trump gushed as he appraised a computer panel near the steering wheel. He didn’t drive the car, but he said it was the one he would purchase.

Elon Musk and President Trump sit inside a Tesla sedan on the White House grounds.

Trump noted that he hasn’t actually driven a car in a long time, though he repeatedly said he loves to drive. The president said that he plans to allow his staff to use the car. (A U.S. Secret Service official confirmed that presidents can only pilot their own vehicles in controlled and secure settings, which don’t include public roads.)

Though the event was designed as an infomercial of sorts for Tesla, there were limits to how far the president was willing to go. Upon learning that Musk is manufacturing a Tesla without a steering wheel, Trump said: “I’m going to pass on that.”

Musk admitted this week that his D.C. job is causing strain elsewhere. Asked by Fox Business host Larry Kudlow about how he is managing to run his businesses while slashing the federal government, he deadpanned: “With great difficulty.”

Trump, who frequently brags about his prowess as a tough negotiator, said he wasn’t looking for a deal on Tuesday. “I’m president,” Trump said, “so I want to pay full price.”

Several Tesla models were featured at Tuesday’s photo-op with the president.

