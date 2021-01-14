IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Trump impeached again, this time with bipartisan support
President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, after returning from Texas on January 12. (AP)
President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, after returning from Texas on January 12. (AP)
world news

Trump impeached again, this time with bipartisan support

The US House of Representatives voted 232-197 to pass the resolution impeaching him, with 10 Republicans joining Democratic lawmakers to deliver the president a historic rebuke for inciting a mob of supporters to storm the US Capitol on January 6 to prevent a joint session of Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Bien’s election victory.
READ FULL STORY
By Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:04 AM IST

Donald Trump on Wednesday became the first American president to be impeached twice, with bipartisan support this time.

The US House of Representatives voted 232-197 to pass the resolution impeaching him, with 10 Republicans joining Democratic lawmakers to deliver the president a historic rebuke for inciting a mob of supporters to storm the US Capitol on January 6 to prevent a joint session of Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Bien’s election victory.

“Today in a bipartisan way, the House demonstrated that no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States, that Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our country,” House Speaker Pelosi said before signing the article of impeachment to make the second impeachment official.

The House will now transmit the article of impeachment to the Senate for a trial, to either convict the president or acquit him. But there are no timelines on when that will happen.

Republicans, who control the chamber, have no plans of recalling it from recess till January 19. Democrats take charge of the Senate then, and Trump’s trial is likely to take place after he had left office, and Biden will be in White House. A conviction will disbar Trump from holding federal office, imperilling his plans to run again in 2024.

Trump joined a tiny group of impeached US presidents on December 18, 2019, when the action was taken on him for misusing the powers of his office to force a foreign nation — Ukraine — to investigate a political rival, Biden. The two impeachments before were of Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Richard Nixon had escaped becoming the third in 1973 by resigning before the House voted. In just 19 months since the first, Trump had earned himself an unprecedented second impeachment.

Trump has been largely out of sight and disengaged since January 6, except for a trip to Texas and has not reacted to the impeachment till late evening. But he released a video message denouncing the attack on the Capitol. “I want to be clear; I unequivocally condemn the violence we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement,” he said, and went on to appeal for peace, in the wake of heightened security warnings about armed protests between now and Biden’s inauguration.

Trump did not utter a word about the impeachment or the Senate trial up next.

Though Trump still has seven more days left of his term, he appears to have largely checked out of governance. All eyes are now, thus, on pardons that he is expected to grant. Questions are being asked if he will pardon himself, his adult children, Personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani or anyone else.

President-elect Biden, who has sought to stay above Trump’s efforts to overturn the election that led to his impeachment, said, “Today, the members of the House of Representatives exercised the power granted to them under our Constitution and voted to impeach and hold the president accountable. It was a bipartisan vote cast by members who followed the Constitution and their conscience.”

The bipartisan vote, with 10 Republicans breaking with the president, is also a reflection of the turmoil in the Republican party. In the December 2019 impeachment, Republicans had voted as a block in Trump’s support. Now, the party is torn between those who cling to Trump, mostly to not anger him or his base, and others who see an opportunity here to move the party away from the president’s divisive brand of politics that has cost them control of Congress, with Democrats set to take the Senate, and the White House.

Trump’s allies, mostly hardliners, called for the resignation of Liz Cheney, the No 3 House Republican who led the group that voted for the impeachment motion.

But Cheney, who is the daughter of former vice-president Dick Cheney, is not capitulating. “I’m not going anywhere. This is a vote of conscience,” she told POLITICO about the impeachment vote, which was not whip-enforced. “It’s one where there are different views in our conference. But our nation is facing an unprecedented, since the civil war, constitutional crisis.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Medical workers move a person who died from Covid-19 at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP/ File photo)
Medical workers move a person who died from Covid-19 at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP/ File photo)
world news

Explained: What is WHO team looking for in Wuhan

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The Wuhan Institute of Virology maintains an extensive archive of genetic sequences of bat coronaviruses built in the wake of the 2003 SARS pandemic. WHO team members would hope for access to lab logbooks and data, both junior and senior researchers and safety protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government has said the measures are needed to prevent an increase in infections in urban areas from spilling over to smaller towns where medical systems are vulnerable.(Reuters Photo)
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government has said the measures are needed to prevent an increase in infections in urban areas from spilling over to smaller towns where medical systems are vulnerable.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Covid: Japan's new state emergency met with public indifference

AP, Tokyo
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:05 PM IST
In Tokyo, where the emergency decree has already been in place for a week, the governor expressed concern about people not following the official guidance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wears protective mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while he walks along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
A man wears protective mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while he walks along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
world news

Pakistan records biggest jump in Covid-19 cases in nearly a month

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Active cases have risen to 33,869 with at least 2,410 patients under critical care across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A patient receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in a private clinic in Aulnay-sous-Bois, France on January 13. (AFP)
A patient receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in a private clinic in Aulnay-sous-Bois, France on January 13. (AFP)
world news

Past Covid-19 infection gives at least 5 months of immunity: UK study

By Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:45 PM IST
The study by Public Health England also cautions that those with such immunity may still be able carry the virus in their nose and throat and therefore pose a risk of transmitting it to others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during the change of command ceremony of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during the change of command ceremony of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Philippine's Duterte says presidency not for Women, tells daughter not to run

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Rodrigo Duterte, who has a history of making vulgar and sexist comments, also said he doesn’t intend to extend his six-year term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team, including Peter Daszak (C) and Hung Nguyen (L), investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, board a bus following their arrival at a cordoned-off section in the international arrivals area at the airport in Wuhan on January 14, 2021. (AFP)
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team, including Peter Daszak (C) and Hung Nguyen (L), investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, board a bus following their arrival at a cordoned-off section in the international arrivals area at the airport in Wuhan on January 14, 2021. (AFP)
world news

China denies entry to 2 WHO members for probe, cites Covid-19 test report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:15 PM IST
The two members, who had tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in blood-based serology tests on their way to Wuhan via Singapore, were stopped from boarding their plane to Wuhan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cyber security firms collect information from all web platforms, including Dark Web forums, to prevent real-time attacks on leaked data, actionable intelligence on illegal drug and medication trades and insider-threat monitoring.(Shutterstock)
Cyber security firms collect information from all web platforms, including Dark Web forums, to prevent real-time attacks on leaked data, actionable intelligence on illegal drug and medication trades and insider-threat monitoring.(Shutterstock)
world news

Hong Kong's first website takedown under national security law confirmed

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Unlike mainland China, Hong Kong has open internet access, but critics of Beijing fear powers given to the police under the new law could herald the end of that freedom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Kashmiri boatman uses an oar to break the ice layer waters of Dal Lake after a snowfall, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
A Kashmiri boatman uses an oar to break the ice layer waters of Dal Lake after a snowfall, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
world news

'Ignores current ground reality': India on UK parliament's Kashmir debate

PTI, London
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:07 PM IST
The debate, organised by Labour’s Sarah Owen, included the participation of cross-party British MPs, many of whom have a large Kashmiri diaspora constituency base.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An anti-government protester reacts as police fire tear gas during a march billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy, in Hong Kong on November 2, 2019. (REUTERS file)
An anti-government protester reacts as police fire tear gas during a march billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy, in Hong Kong on November 2, 2019. (REUTERS file)
world news

Canada grants asylum to several Hong Kong activists: Support group

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:58 PM IST
According to a statement posted by the New Hong Kong Cultural Club, this makes Canada the “very first country” to accept those who claimed refugee status because of their protests against the law. This was first reported by the daily, the Globe and Mail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow, Russia, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow, Russia, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny may face 3.5 years jail on return to Russia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Vadim Kobzev, one of Navalny's lawyers, told Reuters on Thursday that Navalny had now been put on a national wanted list because Russia's prison service accuses him of not reporting to them at the end of last year in connection with a suspended sentence for embezzlement which he was serving out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump(Reuters/ File photo)
US President Donald Trump(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Can the 14th amendment stop Trump from becoming President again

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Trump is likely to argue at trial that his remarks were free speech protected by the Constitution's First Amendment and that, while he told supporters to "fight," he did not intend it as a literal call to violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The regulator said in a statement it has issued a call to order against the ministry for unlawful use of drones to make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown.(HT Archive)
The regulator said in a statement it has issued a call to order against the ministry for unlawful use of drones to make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown.(HT Archive)
world news

Watchdog slams French interior ministry for illegal drone patrols amid lockdown

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:32 PM IST
CNIL said that to date, no law allows the ministry to use drones with cameras capturing images on which people can be identified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A job seeker speaks with Blake Wittman (R), European Business Director of GoodCall recruitment agency, during a job interview conducted in a park amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions in Prague, Czech Republic.(Reuters)
A job seeker speaks with Blake Wittman (R), European Business Director of GoodCall recruitment agency, during a job interview conducted in a park amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions in Prague, Czech Republic.(Reuters)
world news

'At 6 pm, life stops': Europe uses curfews to fight coronavirus

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Big chunks of eastern France, including most of its regions that border Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Italy, face 6 pm-to-6 am restrictions on movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indonesian Military aircraft CN-235 is seen during the search and rescue operation for the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, at the sea off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia.(Reuters)
An Indonesian Military aircraft CN-235 is seen during the search and rescue operation for the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, at the sea off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia.(Reuters)
world news

Search itensifies for black box of doomed Sriwijaya Air Flight

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:11 PM IST
transport ministry ordered the nation’s airlines to inspect their older, so-called classic Boeing Co. 737 aircraft following Saturday’s crash of a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet with 62 people on board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar(AP)
Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar(AP)
world news

Turkey says turning back on S-400s 'problematic', seeks US dialogue

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:36 PM IST
"It is a very problematic situation to turn back from the point we have come to. We invite (the United States) to distance themselves from threatening language such as sanctions," Turkey's defence minister Akar told journalists in Ankara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP