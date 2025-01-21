Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Return of the King’: Elon Musk welcomes Trump back as POTUS on X

ByHT News Desk
Jan 21, 2025 01:47 AM IST

After being suspended during the Capitol riots in 2021, Donald Trump's Twitter (now X) account was reinstated in 2022 by Elon Musk.

Billionaire Elon Musk marked the grand return of Donald Trump, of whom he is a staunch supporter, into the White House as the 47th President of the United States with a special post on X. He shared a side-by-side collage of when Trump’s account was suspended on then Twitter in 2021 and the return of Trump’s POTUS (President of the United States) account as the 45th and 47th US President.

Elon Musk welcomed Trump back on X as the 45th and 47th President of the Unites States. (X/elonmusk)
Elon Musk welcomed Trump back on X as the 45th and 47th President of the Unites States. (X/elonmusk)

Follow live updates of Trump inauguration here.

He shared the post, which celebrates one of the greatest political comebacks in the history of the US, with the caption, “The Return of the King”.

Also read: Trump announces he'll rename Gulf of Mexico, Mount Denali. Here's why

Take a look at the post here:

Why was Donald Trump’s Twitter account suspended

Donald Trump’s twitter account was permanently suspended after his tweets violated the rules of the social media platform. This was done during the 2021 Capitol riots after Trump lost to Joe Biden and his supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Donald Trump’s tweets posed the “risk of further incitement of violence,” said Twitter in a blog post. Read here.

However, it all changed in 2022 when Elon Musk infamously took over Twitter. Trump’s account was restored on the platform following a poll by Elon Musk in which 51.8% voted in favor and 48.2% in opposition, said a CNN report.

Trump has now made a comeback on X not just as an entrepreneur but as a twice-elected President of the United States. He now has the POTUS account to his name which reads “45th & 47th President of the United States. The Golden Age of America Begins Right Now.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On