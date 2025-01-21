‘Return of the King’: Elon Musk welcomes Trump back as POTUS on X

Billionaire Elon Musk marked the grand return of Donald Trump, of whom he is a staunch supporter, into the White House as the 47th President of the United States with a special post on X. He shared a side-by-side collage of when Trump’s account was suspended on then Twitter in 2021 and the return of Trump’s POTUS (President of the United States) account as the 45th and 47th US President. Elon Musk welcomed Trump back on X as the 45th and 47th President of the Unites States. (X/elonmusk)

He shared the post, which celebrates one of the greatest political comebacks in the history of the US, with the caption, “The Return of the King”.

Why was Donald Trump’s Twitter account suspended

Donald Trump’s twitter account was permanently suspended after his tweets violated the rules of the social media platform. This was done during the 2021 Capitol riots after Trump lost to Joe Biden and his supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Donald Trump’s tweets posed the “risk of further incitement of violence,” said Twitter in a blog post. Read here.

However, it all changed in 2022 when Elon Musk infamously took over Twitter. Trump’s account was restored on the platform following a poll by Elon Musk in which 51.8% voted in favor and 48.2% in opposition, said a CNN report.

Trump has now made a comeback on X not just as an entrepreneur but as a twice-elected President of the United States. He now has the POTUS account to his name which reads “45th & 47th President of the United States. The Golden Age of America Begins Right Now.”