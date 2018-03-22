Trump lead lawyer for Russia probe quits

US President Donald Trump’s top lawyer for the Russia investigation has resigned, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

John Dowd, who had counselled full cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, had found himself increasingly at odds with Trump, who, he felt, was ignoring his advice. His exit is being called the most significant shake-up of the legal team since the departure of Marc E Kasowitz, a long-time personal lawyer, who left last summer.

Earlier this week, Trump added a new member to his legal team, Joe diGenova, who has described the Russia investigation as a “brazen plot” to exonerate Hillary Clinton and “frame” Trump. He was to work with Dowd, who had taken over Trump’s Russia team last summer.

Mueller’s team wants to interview Trump personally, but his legal team is trying to prevent it or narrow the scope of the questioning, uncertain of how Trump would hold up. Trump has taken to attacking Mueller aggressively concerned that the probe could be closing in on him personally.