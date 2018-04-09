 Trump, Macron vow ‘strong, joint response’ to Syria chemical attack | world news | Hindustan Times
Trump, Macron vow ‘strong, joint response’ to Syria chemical attack

A statement by US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron said both leaders ‘agreed to exchange information’ on the nature of the attacks and coordinate a joint response.

world Updated: Apr 09, 2018 08:41 IST
An image grab taken from a video released by the Syrian civil defence in Douma shows an unidentified volunteer holding an oxygen mask over a child’s face at a hospital following a reported chemical attack on the rebel-held town on Sunday.
An image grab taken from a video released by the Syrian civil defence in Douma shows an unidentified volunteer holding an oxygen mask over a child's face at a hospital following a reported chemical attack on the rebel-held town on Sunday. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron vowed Sunday a “strong, joint response” to a suspected chemical attack that left dozens dead in Syria’s rebel-held town of Douma, the White House said.

“Both leaders strongly condemned the horrific chemical weapons attacks in Syria and agreed that the Assad regime must be held accountable for its continued human rights abuses,” a statement read after Trump and Macron spoke by telephone.

“They agreed to exchange information on the nature of the attacks and coordinate a strong, joint response.”

tags

