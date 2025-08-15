Trump marks 90th anniversary of Social Security: Why is it more threatened now?

United States President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Thursday marking the 90th anniversary of Social Security. Trump said his administration had “kicked out” as many as 275,000 illegal immigrants out of the program.(Bloomberg)

While saying that his administration had “kicked out” as many as 275,000 illegal immigrants from the program, Trump also announced that there would be no tax on Social Security for seniors.

While Trump said that Social Security was being strengthened under his watch, the program, which provides benefits to almost 69 million Americans each month, has been marred by concerns lately.

Shortfall of money, agency staffing slashed

The shortfall in money required to pay the full benefits and the slashing of the agency staffing are some of the threats to the program. The so-called go-broke date of the Social Security program has also been moved up a year from 2035 to 2034, the Associated Press reported.

This means that after this date, the program would only be able to cover 81% of benefits, an annual report released in June stated. The report said that the earlier date was due to new legislation affecting benefits, which thus led to earlier projected depletion dates.

Trump, during the commemmoration of the program, also alleged that millions of dead people had been receiving Social Security benefits.

Concerns about privatization of program

Concerns regarding the privatization of the program propped up after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks. Bessent earlier this month said that the new tax-deferred investment accounts could serve as a “backdoor to privatization”, eventually withdrawing his remarks.

The plan to privatize the Social Security program has not been received well by the US public since it was pitched by Republican President George W. Bush in 2005, AP reported.

Glenn Hubbard, a professor at Columbia University who was an economist in Bush’s White House, told AP that Social Security would need to be reduced in size so that the benefits can be provided for future generations. ““If you want Social Security benefits to look like they are today, we’re going to have to raise everyone’s taxes a lot,” Hubbard said.