Trump, Musk come together ‘For Charlie’. See photos from Kirk's memorial

US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were seen sitting together and conversing at the funeral of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona — their first public appearance together since their high-profile fallout. President Donald Trump, left, and Elon Musk talk during a memorial for Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

Musk posted a photo of the two on his X account with the caption “For Charlie,” while the White House shared a similar image, captioned “POTUS x @ElonMusk. For Charlie.”

Their rift began after Trump introduced his “Big Beautiful Bill” spending legislation, which Musk criticized as fiscally reckless, warning it would deepen the federal deficit. Musk voiced his concerns during his brief stint as an advisor in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Despite past tensions, their cordial interaction at the funeral has fueled speculation of a thaw in relations. Musk, who went on to launch the America Party on July 5 — positioning it as a voice for the “80 percent in the middle” of the political spectrum — remains a wildcard in the shifting U.S. political landscape.

Kirk’s funeral, held in a packed football stadium under tight security, drew Republican leaders who praised his deep Christian faith and political activism. The event also served as a rallying moment for the GOP’s populist base ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. While Republicans control the White House, Congress, and Supreme Court, Trump emphasized Kirk’s unique ability to mobilize young voters — a challenge the party faces without his name on the ballot.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot in the neck during a university debate in Utah. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder and other offenses. Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear.