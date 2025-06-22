‘Either peace or tragedy’: Trump's warning to Iran after strikes on nuclear sites

President Donald Trump on Saturday said that Iran's most-significant nuclear facilities have been destroyed by the US and there will now only be 'peace or tragedy'. President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 21, 2025, after the US military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites.(AP)

"There will either be peace or tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said during his address to the nation.

"Iran must make peace. We'll go after other targets with precision if there's no peace," he added.

Track live updates on Israel Iran war here

Trump on partnership with Israel

Trump stated that he worked closely with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in coordinating the strike on Iran, describing their cooperation as “perhaps unlike any team has worked before.” He emphasized that only the US military could have executed such a mission.

Referring to Iran as “the bully of the Middle East,” Trump warned that further action would follow if Iran refused to pursue peace.

“If they don’t, the next attacks will be much larger and far easier to carry out,” he said during remarks at the White House, following the announcement of strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Trump framed the operation as a response to longstanding tensions, asserting the goal was to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“For 40 years, Iran has chanted ‘death to America’ and ‘death to Israel,’” Trump said. “They’ve maimed and killed our people with roadside bombs - blowing off their arms and legs.”

US strikes key nuclear sites in Iran

The US military struck three sites in Iran earlier today, directly joining Israel’s war aimed at decapitating the country’s nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

President Donald Trump was the first to disclose the strikes. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that attacks targeted the country’s Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites.