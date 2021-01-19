Trump orders assessment of security risks of China made drones in US govt fleet

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing US agencies to prioritize removing Chinese-made drones from American government fleets and to assess any security risks.

Trump directed all US agencies to outline security risks posed by the existing government drone fleet from drones built by Chinese companies or by other countries deemed foreign adversaries.

Last month, the US Commerce Department added China's SZ DJI Technology Co, the world's largest drone maker, to the American government’s economic blacklist, along with dozens of other Chinese companies.

