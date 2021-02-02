Trump 'provoked violence': Lawmakers say in impeachment trial brief
US lawmakers leading the impeachment case against Donald Trump Tuesday accused the former president of a "betrayal" of historic proportions over his role in the storming of the US Capitol, one week before his Senate trial begins.
In a pre-trial brief outlining their prosecution arguments, the House impeachment managers made their case for the Senate to convict Trump, saying the American people should be protected "against a President who provokes violence to subvert our democracy."
The managers, all Democrats, argued in the sweeping 77-page document that Trump, speaking to a crowd of supporters in Washington on January 6, whipped them into a "frenzy" shortly before they marched on the US Capitol building.
They declared him "singularly responsible" for the subsequent riot that left five people dead and threatened the lives of lawmakers and vice president Mike Pence.
"In a grievous betrayal of his oath of office, President Trump incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol" and impede Congress's confirmation of Joe Biden as the winner of the November election, wrote the lawmakers, led by congressman Jamie Raskin.
"If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a joint session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense, it is hard to imagine what would be," the brief states.
"Failure to convict would embolden future leaders to attempt to retain power by any and all means -- and would suggest that there is no line a president cannot cross."
- No 'January Exception' -
Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on January 13 for an unprecedented second time. But his term ended before the beginning of the Senate trial, prompting Republican lawmakers to argue it is unconstitutional to convict a president after he has left office.
It is an argument Trump's lawyers are expected to make in his defense, but the Democrats rejected that reasoning outright.
"There is no 'January Exception' to impeachment or any other provision of the Constitution," they wrote, adding that a president must answer for his conduct in office "from his first day in office through his last."
The brief points to multiple videos -- expected to be used as evidence in the trial -- which they say show Trump inciting the crowd to commit violence, and show rioters chanting "Hang Mike Pence!" and hunting for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Trump spent much of his time after the November 3 vote claiming that the election was stolen through massive fraud.
Dozens of courts in multiple states found the argument baseless.
But impeachment managers argued that Trump's constant promoting of the unfounded accusations that the election was stolen fueled his supporters into backing efforts to overturn the election.
When those efforts failed, the Democrats wrote, Trump "summoned a mob to Washington, exhorted them into a frenzy, and aimed them like a loaded cannon down Pennsylvania Avenue."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moscow court orders Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden moves to provide Covid-19 vaccine to pharmacies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden’s pick for Pentagon deputy Kathleen Hicks vows to defend nuclear triad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US in touch with India, Japan on Myanmar coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Creature from 'Black Lagoon’: CDC warns of fungal infection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump 'provoked violence': Lawmakers say in impeachment trial brief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden’s executive orders to undo more of Trump’s immigration policies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York snow sets record, city starts digging out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies aged 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla to recall 134,951 US vehicles under pressure from auto safety regulators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 FBI agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca's China partner expects to make 400 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is Groundhog Day and how social media found new meaning under lockdown?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China strips license from second lawyer who represented Hong Kong activists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox